Part 2: How Namuganza failed to stop censure motion

Tayebwa: Honourable colleagues, why don’t we go to the debate? It is now settled. We are going to be repeating ourselves. I hereby open up the debate. Members of Parliament who are ready to debate, please, stand up. I am starting with Hon. Gilbert Olanya, Hon. Kimosho, Hajji Iddi, Hon. Silwany and Hon. Macho.

Gilbert Olanya (Kilak South County): Thank you, Mr Speaker. I would like to appreciate the committee for the wonderful report

Tayebwa: Two minutes each

Olanya: Mr Speaker, look at the statement of the committee in its engagement with Hon. Namuganza -the words she was using to refer to these Members of Parliament. I think the House and the Honourable members you are presiding over should be shown respect. The kind of statements that the Honourable minister was making all along on radios, televisions and through WhatsApp are totally uncalled for. We need respect in this House, Mr Speaker. Secondly, the Honourable Minister has stated clearly that she is organising to serve Hon. Charles Onen, who read the statement, in his personal capacity. I would like to put it clearly that Hon. Charles Onen, who read this statement, did it as the committee chairperson, not as an individual. Therefore, Mr Speaker, we need to respect one another. Taking Hon. Onen to Court is a waste of time and resources. (Laughter)

Tayebwa: Colleagues, order. It seems Hon. Fr Charles Onen is not happy for being denied an opportunity to be taken to Court. However, Honourable Member, do not mind. They will take you to Court.

Olanya: Mr Speaker, I think Hon. Onen did not hear the statement well.

Tayebwa: No, do not repeat that.

Olanya: Thank you, Mr Speaker. Let us have respect for this Parliament. Therefore, I really feel this time-good enough, since this Parliament started, we have never censured any minister. I pray that this will be the first Minister to be taken back to the appointing authority. Let us ask the appointing authority to give us a Minister who respects Parliament and the Speakers. I call upon Honourable colleagues; let us move and act. I call upon the appointing authority to give us another Minister.

Tayebwa: But Honourable colleagues, as you debate, let me clarify for you: you are not debating a censure motion; the censure process is provided for both in the Constitution and in our rules. You are debating the findings and recommendations of the committee report. In addition, even if you are to go through any process, the Hon. Namuganza must be given a fair hearing; that is what the law says. Therefore, you need to know that there is nothing conclusive you are doing here. You are only debating the findings and recommendations, which might lead you to another process. I hope that is very clear.

Dan Atwijukire (Kazo County): Thank you, Mr Speaker. I have gone through the report. My big concern is not about Hon. Namuganza but rather about the dignity of this Parliament.

If we are Members of Parliament worth the name, we must be seen to protect the institution of Parliament. Mr Speaker, separation of powers requires that an institution is left to act independently and check others.

If we are the ones insinuating everything wrong with Parliament, how best are we helping this country? The courts of law have maintained dignity because they are very solid in their operations.

Actually, I think, if you are convicted of contempt of Court, you may not even appeal - the lawyers may need to guide us. Therefore, my issue is-and I have heard some other Ministers talking negatively about Parliament and the presiding officers. We need to know that the front bench is a temporary junction. And if God has granted you the opportunity, do not use it to demean the point of origin, which is Parliament. We have Hon. Nsaba Buturo here, he was a Minister; we are sitting with Hon. Opendi, and she was also a Minister. Therefore, if we allow this – (Interjections) - I need protection, Mr Speaker. Mr Speaker, if we allow anyone to put – (Member timed out.)

