Part II: The making of the 1995 Constitution

In Part I yesterday, September 1, we showed how Uganda’s independence Constitution captured but failed to contain the contradictions inherent in the new country, leading to rapture between Buganda and the Central Government in 1966 and a new Constitution in 1967 that centralised power in the presidency. On taking power in 1986, the NRA/M promised to return power to the people through a new constitution, but the depth of that promise was tested early on.

The NRA/M initially faced somewhat of a dilemma. The new regime had built its legitimacy on debunking the older political parties, in particular, Milton Obote’s Uganda Peoples Congress, which had run the country twice. But what the NRA/M possessed in military ability, it lacked in political capital. It was, therefore, forced by these circumstances to enter a loose alliance with officials from the two pre-eminent political parties.

The Democratic Party’s Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere led a large contingent of his party officials into the new Cabinet, which also included members of the UPC as well as the fringe Conservative Party.

Considerations

Fundamentally, however, the NRA/M envisaged a political landscape without multiparty politics, which made these arrangements, as transient and non-committal as they were, a source of confrontation, when it came to writing a new constitution.

It was perhaps because of these contradictions, for instance, that the Ministry of Constitutional Affairs remained almost dormant for the first three years since its inception in 1986.

When the National Resistance Council passed the Uganda Constitutional Commission Act, creating a Constitutional Commission in 1988, it sparked at least two broad arenas of influence.

The first was on what kind of constitution would emerge, which brought about three broad groups: those who wanted a return to the 1962 Independence Constitution, which preserved a federal status for Buganda; the UPC remnants who wanted only slight amendments to the 1967 Constitution (which, for instance, initially allowed multiparty politics although political parties were later banned); and the new guard which wanted a new rule book that would cement the political gains of the new regime.

These interests inevitably then fed into the second area of seeking to influence the composition of the 21-person commission. The Uganda Constitutional Commission Act of 1988 required that appointments to the Commission would be made by the President in consultation with the minister of Constitutional Affairs.

However, there was no nomination process by which names could be proposed to the Commission, and no clear criteria for appointment, except that members would be picked based on personal integrity, professional skill, and expertise.

The appointments, when they were eventually made, were staggered and ad hoc. Some of the commissioners were appointed by the President without consultation with the minister, while some were appointed by the minister without the President’s approval.

Composition

The final commission was announced in February 1989 under the chairmanship of Supreme Court Justice Benjamin Joses Odoki, who had been President Museveni’s contemporary at the University of Dar es Salaam, and who had also served as the Director of Public Prosecution under the Obote II regime between 1981 and 1984.

He was to be deputised by Dan Muguwa Mudoola, a professor of political science at Makerere University, with Rev Dr John Mary Waliggo, a history professor, Catholic priest, and human rights activist, as secretary. Prof Mudoola would be killed in a grenade attack at a bar in Wandegeya near Makerere University in unclear circumstances in 1993, before the end of the constitution-making exercise.

The deputy secretary was Sylvester Wenkere Kisembo.

Former Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura. PHOTO | FILE

Other commissioners were Med Kaggwa and Aziz Kalungi Kasujja, Jonathan Kateera, Dr Khiddu Makubuya, Miriam Matembe, Major Kale Kayihura, Mary Maitum, and Prof Phares Mukasa Mutibwa. Others were Cuthbert Obwangor, Prof Marcel Andrew Otim, Justine Okot, Constantine Rwaheru, Lt Col Serwanga Lwanga, Prof Frederick Edward Ssempebwa, Jotham Tumwesigye, George Ufoyuru, and Sam Kirya Gole.

The composition of the commission drew debate and criticism from many quarters for being pro-Movement, not least because of the two NRA fighters, Major Kayihura and Lt Col Serwanga Lwanga, although both were intellectually gifted.

President Museveni defended the appointments and the composition of the commission. “They were selected because they represented the broad spectrum of opinions in the country,” he wrote later in his book, Sowing the Mustard Seed.

“Some were identified with the idea of a Movement structure of governance, some were from the old political parties, some were from the monarchist groups, and some were from the churches,” he added.

The relatively large number of commissioners allowed for a mix of religious, ethnic and regional balance, although none of the appointees was openly opposed to the idea of a ‘Movement’ structure of governance.

Controversy

In his book, The Search for a National Consensus, Justice Odoki alludes to some of the controversy around the appointments to the commission, noting that some members only learnt about their appointments as they received their letters.

“The process of making a constitution was not a game but an important historic task with challenges and obstacles as well as opportunities,” he recalled.

“It had set objectives and a time frame. It had an agenda to be accomplished. The process had to be inclusive, accommodative, transparent, popular and legitimate. It was a challenge for those responsible for the selection of the team to ensure that it was equal to the task and would deliver acceptable results to the nation,” he added.

Partisanship aside, there was plenty of competence and experience on the commission. Lawyers on the team included Kateera, Rwaheru, Okot and Ssempebwa, who were in private practice. Dr Makubuya was teaching at the Faculty of Law, Makerere University, while Ms Maitum taught at the Law Development Centre.

Mr Kaggwa was employed as Legal Secretary to the Libyan Arab Bank, while Ms Matembe was a member of the National Resistance Council as woman representative for Mbarara District.

Mr Tumwesigye was director of the Legal Division in the NRM Secretariat, while Maj Kayihura worked in the Office of the National Political Commissar of the NRA at the time. The members of the commission were sworn in on March 4, 1989, and held their first plenary session five days later.