Party colors will not take Uganda anywhere, says Justice Ogoola

Former Principal Judge, James Ogoola, has appealed to leaders and politicians in Uganda to focus on uniting citizens and promoting harmony if their interest is to take the country forward.

He argues that luring Ugandans to adore party colours means those in authority are taking the country back to the colonial era.

Sharing his elderly wisdom with the leaders of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party in Busia District during a harmonisation meeting between the achievers and losers in the recent party primaries, Justice Ogoola reiterated that whether yellow, red or green colour, the most important aspect is working in harmony and unity that will take the country to the desired destination.

He challenged those in leadership at any moment to combine their strengths in demanding a share of natural resources in various geographical areas.

‘’Let us rise above party interest when it comes to the needs of our people. Let us be remembered as a generation of leaders who worked together but not those who worked to tear each other. Therefore, I urge you to champion peace, tolerance and unity at your respective areas of representation,’’ Justice Ogoola appealed.

He encouraged political aspirants, especially from Busia District, to redirect their focus in ensuring that the needs of the people are at the centre of their manifesto.

He said the needs of the ordinary person from Busia is to make sure that the proceeds of the natural resources, especially gold, reach every household because if the minerals in Busia are properly utilised, the district can be transformed.

‘’As elders, we implore you to engage constructively with opponents and partners alike. You should build bridges not walls,’’ he encouraged the leaders.

According to Busia NRM chairperson, Mr Isaac Muwanguzi, the engagement was meant to reconcile members who lost in the party primaries.

‘’We are not doing this for formality but following threats of our own party members who are planning to team up with members from the opposition to fight our party flag bearers. For that matter, we found it necessary to sit at home and iron out our differences. I am happy that the meeting has yielded fruit,’’ he said.

Ms Helen Nankya, who lost the party flag for the Busia District Woman MP seat, appealed to the party leadership to always consider losers in appointments.