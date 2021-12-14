Passengers evacuated following 'minor' fire outbreak at Entebbe airport

Passengers seated outside the departures area on December 14, 2021. Photo/ Paul Adude

By  Paul Adude

There was panic at Entebbe International Airport on Tuesday afternoon after a fire outbreak was reported in the passenger terminal building leading to smoke in the passenger waiting lounges near gate 2A and 2B.
A source said the 3pm fire was caused by a short circuit in the ceiling due to an ongoing expansion works at the airport.

