Passengers evacuated following 'minor' fire outbreak at Entebbe airport

There was panic at Entebbe International Airport on Tuesday afternoon after a fire outbreak was reported in the passenger terminal building leading to smoke in the passenger waiting lounges near gate 2A and 2B.

A source said the 3pm fire was caused by a short circuit in the ceiling due to an ongoing expansion works at the airport.

When this reporter visited the airport it was busy with several arriving travelers seen departing the parking area while a good number of intending travelers were seen seated outside the departures terminal following the fire which the aviation authority officials at the airport described as minor.

“Passengers and all the other users of Entebbe International Airport were immediately evacuated as the UCAA Rescue and Fire-fighting Services team handled the situation, which was normalized by 3:45 pm. Passenger operations have since resumed,” said Mr Vianney Luggya, the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority manager public affairs.