Passengers stranded as bus companies enforce route charts

Hundreds of passengers travelling from Mbarara to Kampala on Monday spent their better part of the day stranded at Mbarara City Bus Park.

According to Mbarara bus park management, transport was paralysed following a renewed directive by the Transport Licensing Board (TLB) to enforce the route chart. A route chart details the movement of the vehicle, including the road/route, departure and arrival time of the buses, among others.

The Vice chairperson Mbarara City Bus Park, Mr Stephen Mushagara said TLB started enforcing route charts on Monday but this caught most of the bus operators unaware.

“Most of the buses had relaxed on following route charts. The buses would come from Kampala to Mbarara, load passengers and immediately go back but TLB effective today (January 9), started enforcing the route chart. That is why the passengers are stranded,” said Mr Musagara.

He blamed some of the bus owners for abusing some of the transport regulations and tainting the image of the transport sector.

“We apologise to the passengers for the mess but we also blame our colleagues who are abusing the law. We are going to work with TLB to start reprimanding such people. Because you have money you don’t just buy many buses and put them on roads without following the law,” said Mr Musagara.

Buses parked at Biharwe Police Check point awaiting their travel turn and time January 9, 2023.PHOTO/ FELIX AINEBYOONA



The passengers blamed the bus operators for taking advantage of the paralysis to hike the transport fares.

“I reached the bus park at 8am from Bushenyi. I paid Shs40,000 as transport fare to Kampala after telling me the bus was about to arrive but up to now (midday) I can’t see any bus. I am a businessman and I expected to come back from Kampala today evening,” said Mr Ignatius Bamwenda.

Ms Merab Umwiza, another passenger said she booked the bus at 10am but had by 1pm not set off because there was no bus to transport her and other passengers who had already booked.

“See the long queue we are in. There are even hundreds of my colleagues who made bookings before I did. We could have bordered other vehicles but these people took the transport fares and left us with just receipts yet they knew their buses were to take off late but didn’t tell us,” said Ms Umwiza who had travelled from Nakivale in Isingiro District but was found stranded with her two children.

The Rwizi region police spokesperson, Mr Samson Kasasira said they had been directed to enforce TLB directive on route charts.

“The regulation on route Charts was issued sometime back by the TLB but had been ignored by transport companies. As police our work is to ensure the regulation is adhered to,” he said.

Relatedly, the Directorate of Traffic has taken a decision to have bus driver badges reinstated following the recent bus crashes in the country.

“All bus owners are here by instructed to submit particulars of all bus drivers to the Ministry of Transport and works for verification starting January 6, 2023,” traffic police spokesperson, Faridah Nampiima told journalists in Kampala on Monday.

Following the recent bus crashes in the country, the Directorate of Traffic has taken a decision to have driver badges reinstated and all bus owners are here by instructed to submit particulars of all bus drivers to the @MoWT_Uganda for verification starting 06th January 2023. pic.twitter.com/KCWnZnd0w7 — Uganda Police Force (@PoliceUg) January 9, 2023