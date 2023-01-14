Past regimes undermined private sector's capacity to create jobs - Museveni

President Museveni has slammed past regimes for reportedly undermining the country’s private sector and frustrating their capacity to create jobs for Ugandans.

“Unlike the past regimes which suffocated the private sector thus undermining its capacity to create jobs, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) has created a favourable environment that has attracted local and foreign investments. Now that we have enough electricity, good roads, among others, the government is prioritising industrialisation to curb the hemorrhagic costs of excessive importation of items that can competitively be produced in Uganda,” Mr Museveni said.

Mr Museveni who has been in power since 1986 when he entered State House after a five-year-guerilla war-fare urged universities across the country to teach students what he described as relevant courses that meet the job market in the private sector.

Once this is done, Mr Museveni, 78, said it would help address the challenge of unemployment in the country which many experts have attributed to lack employable skills, lack of access to resources like land and capital, among other economic challenges.

President Museveni. PHOTO/ FILE

“The public sector has only 469,216 jobs; this is absolutely incomparable to a population of 45 million Ugandans. Therefore, the biggest number of graduates must seek employment in the private sector,” Mr Museveni said in a speech read on his behalf by the Vice President, Ms Jessica Alupo, during Lira University’s fourth graduation ceremony on Friday.

At least 380 graduates were sent to the job market currently crowded with hundreds of thousands of unemployed citizens, mostly youth who account for more than 70 percent of the country’s population.

According to him, importation items from other countries indicates that Uganda is donating both money and jobs to foreigners, leaving its own citizen unemployed.

“More industries in Uganda means more jobs for the population and taxes to the government to carry out developmental projects," he said.

"Therefore, my appeal to the universities is to equip students with skills which are needed by the private sector as the government attracts more investments that demand for a skilled and productive workforce,” he added.

Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the Health minister, also the Lira City Woman Member of Parliament, urged the graduates to become innovative and make themselves busy instead of returning home to idle.