Pastor accused of sodomy to learn fate tomorrow

The International Crimes Division of the High Court (ICD) is tomorrow expected to decide the fate of a pastor who allegedly sodomised at least 13 pupils.

Mr Didas Mpagi, alias Bakulu, was the headmaster of Real Infant Primary School in Wakiso District when he reportedly committed the offence between 2018 and 2019.



The accused is facing five counts of aggravated trafficking in children and seven counts of aggravated defilement. All counts are capital offences that attract a maximum penalty of death by hanging.

The judgment is expected to be read out by Justice David Wangutusi. This will be one of his last judgments having clocked the retirement age of 65.

Investigations into the case commenced when concerned residents tipped off the police. When the investigation ran its course, it was reportedly established that the accused was not only a headmaster the school, but also a warden for the male pupils. It was also revealed that the accused was sleeping in the same dormitory with his alleged victims who were all male and that he sexually exploited them at night.

The investigations also showed that the accused allegedly cherry-picked his victims from families which were economically weak. He is said to have targeted them to stay in the boarding section of the school for his own carnal pleasures, promising to get them sponsors and scholarships.

It’s further alleged that once the children were in his school and dormitory, the accused allegedly threatened to stop paying their school fees or cancel their scholarship if they did not obey his commands.

“The victims revealed that they were required to spend some nights in the accused’s bed and whilst there, the victims were required to sleep naked. The accused would massage their bodies, including the penis. The accused would then fondle the genitals of victims with his fingers, and thereafter he would practice oral and anal sex on them,” the indictment reads in part.

Investigation

Prosecution contends that Mr Mpagi held out monetary benefits with the intention of making his victims submissive and sex slaves. It further says Mr Mpagi — who was found to be approximately 28 years and of sound mind — created a sense of insecurity among his victims.

When the police conducted a search at his home, it’s alleged that a number of pieces of evidence were found. These include lubricating gels, creams, love letters from the victims, assorted documents, techno mobile phone, flash disk, among other items.

