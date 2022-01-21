Pastor Bujjingo, lover Suzan Makula charged with bigamy, granted bail

Pastor Aloysious Bujjingo (right) and his alleged new lover, Suzan Makula (left) appearing before Entebbe Chief Magistrates Court on January 21, 2022. PHOTO/Paul Adude

By  Paul Adude

What you need to know:

  • Pastor Bujjingo denied the “charge of contracting marriage by customary law when already married under the marriage Act Cap 251, contrary to section 50 of the Marriage Act, Cap 251 or Bigamy.”

Court in Entebbe has charged House of Prayer Ministries International lead-Pastor Aloysious Bujjingo with bigamy.

