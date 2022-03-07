Pastor flees after beating ‘sinful’ woman to death

North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema

By  Charity Akullo

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The suspect and eight others allegedly murdered Albina Okoi, a resident of Ajaca A Village, Okomo Parish in Ngai Sub-county, Oyam District, on March 4, 2022.

Police in Oyam District are hunting for a pastor who allegedly had a hand in the murder of a 72-year-old woman.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.