Pastor flees after beating ‘sinful’ woman to death

Police in Oyam District are hunting for a pastor who allegedly had a hand in the murder of a 72-year-old woman.

The suspect and eight others allegedly murdered Albina Okoi, a resident of Ajaca A Village, Okomo Parish in Ngai Sub-county, Oyam District, on March 4, 2022.

The deceased was accused of practicing witchcraft. The North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema, confirmed the incident.

“It's alleged that on March 4, 2022, at around 1300 hours at Ajaca C Village, Abok Sub County in Oyam District, a congregation led by Pastor Lawrence Aguga while conducting prayers, the spirit led them to Okoi Albina as someone practicing witchcraft,” he said on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Court orders arrest of Pastor Mondo

“On reaching her home, she was forced to run to the prayer place, a distance of 6kms while being beaten with sticks. Unfortunately, she collapsed and died before reaching there,” Mr Okema added.

Mr Benedict Arac, the deceased’s son informed police at Oyam Central Police Station the following day of March 5.

Accordingly, a team of police detectives visited the scene, relevant statements were recorded, and postmortem was carried out before the body was handed over to the relatives for burial.

Mr Okema said one suspect was then arrested to aid their investigation and is currently detained at Oyam Central Police Station while others including the pastor are still at large.