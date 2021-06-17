Pastor Imelda Namutebi’s husband passes on

Thursday June 17 2021
Pastor Thomas Kula died Thursday at 2pm, according to a statement from the church

By Our Reporter

Pastor Thomas Kula, husband to Pastor Imelda Namutebi of Liberty Worship Centre, Lugala has died. 
“Liberty family with great sorrow announces the passing on of our dear father and loving kind pastor Dr Thomas Kula today at 2 pm,” the statement on the church’s Facebook page announced. 
Moments later, Ms Namutebi also announced her husband’s death on her social media platforms.
“Dear liberty family and friends with great sorrow I announce the death of my loving husband Dr Thomas Kula today at 2pm,” she said.
He’s said to have died after a short illness. 

