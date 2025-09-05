Pastor Kayanja accuser faces intense cross-examination

A 30-year-old boda boda rider who accuses renowned city pastor Robert Kayanja of sodomy endured hours of intense grilling in the Mwanga II Magistrates Court as the State sought to discredit his testimony.

Alex Wakamala, one of nine men facing charges of allegedly making false sodomy claims against the Lubaga Miracle Centre Cathedral senior pastor, was subjected to a marathon eight-hour cross-examination by Chief State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya.

In his sworn testimony, Wakamala insisted that Pastor Kayanja inappropriately touched him and had sex with him against his will.

However, under probing questions, he repeatedly struggled to provide clear details about the alleged incidents, including dates, times, or any supporting evidence.

“Are you in a position to give a date, year, or month when this happened?” Mr. Muwaganya asked.

“I cannot,” Wakamala responded.

The State also questioned Wakamala’s credibility after he failed to explain how two of his phones—allegedly containing vital evidence—went missing. He could not recall when he bought the phones or even their make.

Mr Muwaganya accused Wakamala and his co-accused of being part of a larger scheme to tarnish the pastor’s name, allegedly orchestrated by another city preacher.

“You were coached, evidence was planted in your hands, and you were paid to destroy the image of Pastor Kayanja,” he charged.

Mr Muwaganya further claimed that the witness attended meetings at Pastor Jackson Ssenyonga’s church and at the premises of TOP TV, where he was promised money in exchange for blackmailing Kayanja. Wakamala, however, denied the allegations, insisting:

“I have never attended that meeting.”

During the exchanges, Mr Muwaganya pressed the witness on inconsistencies in his story. He reminded the court that none of Wakamala’s allegations had ever been directly put to Pastor Kayanja when he previously appeared in court.

“Your story is a choreographed story, coached to you,” the prosecutor said.

Wakamala replied firmly: “No.”

The court also heard that one of the alleged accomplices, Collins Kisakye, was never questioned about claims that he had been coerced to sodomise Wakamala.

“It surprises me because I had told them,” Wakamala said when confronted with the gap.

At one point, Mr Muwaganya accused the witness of fabricating claims about losing his phones.

“You have never lost any phone. You lied because you wanted to plant videos on an existing phone in order to concoct evidence against Pastor Kayanja,” he argued.

Wakamala, who told the court he dropped out of school in Primary Three and has since worked odd jobs including brick-making and chapati vending, maintained his earlier claims despite the bruising cross-examination.

The case, which has drawn public attention for over a decade, stems from accusations made in 2009, when several young men alleged that Pastor Kayanja sodomised them.

The pastor has consistently denied the allegations, describing them as malicious attempts to destroy his ministry.

Grade One Magistrate Adams Byarugaba adjourned the hearing to September 10 for further cross-examination of Wakamala.

The prosecution alleges that the group unlawfully entered Rubaga Miracle Cathedral on September 17, 2021, and later falsely reported to Kawempe Police Station that Pastor Kayanja had sodomised them.



