Pastor Kayanja case takes new twist as accused changes testimony format

Proceedings in the long-running case in which nine men are accused of fabricating sodomy claims against Pastor Robert Kayanja, the head of Rubaga Miracle Centre Cathedral, took a new twist when one of the accused abruptly changed his testimony format.

Isreal Wasswa a land broker and resident of Makerere Kavule in Kampala had earlier informed court that he would give a sworn testimony.

However, after observing the intense cross-examination of his co-suspect Alex Wakamala, he immediately changed his mind and opted to give unsworn evidence.

Appearing before Grade One Magistrate Adams Byarugaba at Mwanga II Court on Friday, Wasswa introduced himself as a Land broker and businessman dealing in wholesale and retail goods.

“I own wholesale and retail shops. I was brought to this court without being summoned by police to make a statement,” he told court, adding that: “The investigating officer is my village mate in Sebina Zone, yet he never called me to record a statement at police.”

Wasswa denied claims that he had ever impersonated a lawyer or presented himself as an advocate of the Uganda Law Society.

“I have never represented myself as a lawyer at Old Kampala Police Station or claimed to represent my co-accused. I never showed anyone any identification to that effect,” he said.

He further denied allegations that he followed the alleged sodomy victims to Mulago Hospital and Nsambya hospital for examination saying: “I never followed any of the alleged victims to hospital.”

Wasswa told court that the accusations against him were intended to damage his name.

“The allegations are meant to spoil my name for reasons that I am not aware of. I have learnt of further allegations while here in court,” he said.

He distanced himself from the other accused persons except Kanene, whom he said he only knew from church.

“I only know Kanene because we pray in the same church. I saw the rest of the co-accused here in court,” he told the magistrate.

Wasswa also dismissed earlier prosecution claims that he coerced fellow suspects to implicate Pastor Kayanja.

“It is not true that I forced co-suspects to record statements framing Pastor Kayanja,” he said, adding: “I have never been at any hotel in Old Kampala organising youths to make allegations against him.”

He further denied holding any press conference at Kolping Hotel, as prosecution alleges.

His testimony followed that of defence witness number six, Wakamala, a 30-year-old boda boda rider, who faced lengthy cross-examination by Chief State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya. Wakamala is among the nine accused of making false claims against the pastor.

In an earlier session, Wakamala alleged that Pastor Kayanja had sodomised him but struggled to give specific dates, times, or evidence under questioning.

Prosecutors say the nine men unlawfully entered Rubaga Miracle Cathedral on September 17, 2021, and later falsely reported to Kawempe Police Station that the pastor had sodomised them.

The case — rooted in allegations first made in 2009 — has drawn public attention for its longevity and the high profile of the complainant.

The hearing was adjourned to October 23 for continuation of the defence case.