Pastor Kiwewesi’s wife Sasha seeks divorce

Ms Sasha Barbra Rukundo, the wife of the senior pastor of Kansanga Miracle Centre, Mr Isaac Kyobe Kiwewesi, has petitioned the Family Division of the High Court in Kampala, seeking to dissolve their 16-year marriage for being denied conjugal rights, among other reasons.

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

  • According to the July 7, 2021 court documents, Ms Sasha Barbra Rukundo contends that she got married to Pastor Kiwewesi on June 30, 2007 at Rubaga Miracle Cathedral.

According to the July 7, 2021 court documents, Ms Sasha Barbra Rukundo contends that she got married to Pastor Kiwewesi on June 30, 2007 at Rubaga Miracle Cathedral. However, he later indulged in other businesses and failed to provide love as a husband.

