Pastor Kiwewesi’s wife Sasha seeks divorce

The wife of the senior pastor of Kansanga Miracle Centre, Mr Isaac Kyobe Kiwewesi, has petitioned the Family Division of the High Court in Kampala, seeking to dissolve their 16-year marriage for being denied conjugal rights, among other reasons.

According to the July 7, 2021 court documents, Ms Sasha Barbra Rukundo contends that she got married to Pastor Kiwewesi on June 30, 2007 at Rubaga Miracle Cathedral. However, he later indulged in other businesses and failed to provide love as a husband.

Ms Rukundo also notes that although they were blessed with three children during the course of their marriage, Pastor Kiwewesi changed his character and behaviour towards her. He failed “to provide love, care and affection to [her] and the children.”

The court documents add that the “denial of conjugal rights to the petitioner” was “without any reasonable excuse.”

Ms Rukundo also alleges that Pastor Kiwewesi abandoned their matrimonial bed on several occasions, failed to communicate with her for several days without any reasonable excuse, leaving her mentally tortured.

Ms Rukundo adds that due to her husband’s unexplainable conduct, their marriage has irreversibly broken down despite her numerous attempts to mend, forcing her to relocate to the US with her children for their own safety and happiness.

Ms Rukundo now wants court to also divide the wealth and property that they accumulated together.



