Pastor spends two weeks in police cells, family appeals for help

By U R N More by this Author

The family of Pr David Muwanguzi, the proprietor of Holy Spirit Home Church at Equatorial Hotel has raised an alarm over his detention for two weeks at Natete Police Station without trial.

According to his family members in Wakiso District, an unidentified security officer arrested Pr Muwanguzi from Kasanga on September 22, 2021, and took him to Natete Police Station.

His wife, Patricia Muwanguzi says that the pastor is locked up together with their 16-year-old son Abraham Katerega.

She explains that a security officer called Pr Muwanguzi on phone pretending to be a Christian who urgently needed his prayers.



“Pr Muwanguzi was tricked by a caller claiming to be one of the church members that he wanted him (Pastor) to pray for him and also provide him something to eat. In the discussion, the caller requested a meeting, which compelled him to go. He requested to go with our son and upon reaching there, he was arrested and driven to the police station,” she said.



According to Ms Muwanguzi, the police have neither revealed the charges against the pastor nor allowed her to speak to him.



“They keep telling me that the charges against him are criminal in nature thus can’t release him just like that, it is now two weeks and they are even yet to produce him to court. I don’t know where to start from because I can’t even pay the bills at home now,” she said.



The family lawyer, Ms Jessica Namyalo, says that Pr Muwanguzi has never made a statement since his arrest.

She appealed to human rights advocates to intervene to ensure Pr Muwanguzi is handled within the confines of the law.

“This is an appeal to the President and all stakeholders in the country to intervene and help the family because Pr Muwanguzi is the sole breadwinner of the family. Let this matter be handled in truth and justly because this man is being detained falsely,” she said.

Advertisement

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson, Luke Oweyesigire confirmed the arrest and subsequent detention of the pastor. He explained that Pr Muwanguzi was picked up after some people claimed that he was hiring them to kill people in Jinja.

On the long detention of the pastor, Mr Oweyesigire asked the family to find redress in the courts of law.