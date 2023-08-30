Pastor Ssempa accuses Makerere of discrimination

Makerere University administrators have rejected a request to avail space for the construction of a place of worship for born again Christians.

The university insists it can only accommodate three mainstream religions on campus that include Catholics, Anglicans and Muslims.

The controversy emerged after Pastor Martin Ssempa, who has been leading prayers for students subscribing to the born-again denomination, petitioned the Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) over failure by the university to recognise and gazette their church.

According to the petition seen by Monitor, Pastor Ssempa accused the university of discrimination based on religion, asking the EOC to intervene and ensure that equal treatment is extended to born again Christians, just like the Muslims, Catholics and Anglicans.

Demands

According to the demands, Pastor Ssempa wants Makerere University to avail them land where they can construct their church and a house for the chaplain.

“The university needs to move very fast because it is opening in August and yet the chaplaincy has not yet been granted. This is denying the born-again faith ability to provide spiritual formation of born-again students who are discriminated against compared to other faiths in the university,” Pr Ssempa said.

It is reported that the EOC, based on the above petition and complaints, has summoned Makerere University administrators to respond to the accusations. The meeting transpired last week, according to the highly placed sources at the university.

EOC directed Makerere University to meet Pr Ssempa for mediation in a case of discrimination and marginalisation of the born-again faith and come up with resolutions in the next 60 days.

University responds

The Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Prof Umar Kakumba, said the University Council previously guided that the university can only accommodate three mainstream religions. He added that the university recognises the Anglicans, Catholics and Muslims.

“The university is struggling with space for its learners, which is not even enough. So, where do we get space to give to born again Christians? They can use Rugby grounds for their lunch hour prayers and students are free to attend provided they do not disrupt teaching,” Mr Kakumba said.

He also said the born-again faith can negotiate with the Anglican Church to use St Francis, which belongs to the Church of Uganda.