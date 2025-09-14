Pastor Turyatunga, child killed in head-on collision with truck in Wakiso

A pastor was among two people killed and four others seriously injured in a head-on collision between a Toyota Passo and a heavy-duty truck on Sunday morning along the Gayaza-Zirobwe Road, police said.

The crash occurred near Magigye, opposite Hummer’s Bar and Green, in Kasangati Division, Wakiso District.

Witnesses said the Toyota Passo, registration UBK 115G, was travelling from Gayaza to Zirobwe, when it veered out of its lane and collided with the oncoming truck, registration UBQ 253B.

Others maintained that the driver of the truck lost control before the collision, leaving the Passo driver unable to avoid the crash.

“Two occupants of the Toyota Passo died on the spot while four others sustained serious injuries,” Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire noted.

The deceased have been identified as Obedi Turyatunga, also known as Pastor, the driver of the Passo and a resident of Ntungamo District, and Promise Andinda, 4.

Three of the injured were identified as Immaculate Aimbisibwe, 42, a teacher at Bugema Adventist; Gerald Nuwagaba, a teacher at Kinoni Adventist School in Ntungamo District; and Tabisa Ahabwe, 6. It was not immediately clear if the Passo occupants were all from a single family.

“Traffic police at Kasangati visited the scene. The deceased were taken to Mulago City Mortuary while those who sustained injuries were rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital for further treatment,” Owoyesigyire said.

A traffic officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the truck driver fled the scene after causing the accident.

“Both vehicles were taken to Naguru at the Inspectorate of Vehicles as investigations into the matter continue,” the officer said.

Police have not yet determined the precise cause of the crash. Owoyesigyire appealed to road users, especially drivers of heavy trucks, to be vigilant and ensure their vehicles are well-serviced.

“Road users must remain vigilant. Accidents of this nature highlight the importance of safe driving and proper vehicle maintenance,” he said.

According to the 2024, Uganda experienced a devastating rise in road accidents in the year, with more than 2,000 fatalities reported.

Speeding, reckless overtaking, and poorly maintained vehicles remain the primary causes.

Authorities continue to urge stricter enforcement of traffic rules and better driver education.