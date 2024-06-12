Pastor who lost genitals to jilted wife says 'it’s like any other accident'

A senior pastor and teacher at government-aided Kayembe Primary School in Kamuli District, who reportedly lost his genitals to his lawfully wedded wife on Monday, has described the episode as “like any other accident”.

Moses Kawubanya, 45, was on Monday writhing in pain after Ms Susan Namuganza, 35, allegedly cut off his genitals and robbed him of an unspecified amount of money before fleeing from their home in Busana Zone, Nabirumba Ward, Kamuli District.

On that fateful day, Mr Kawubanya, who is also the director of Serena Children’s Home, Nursery and Primary School, says he woke up at around 3 am to bathe, but when he returned to bed, their four-month-old baby started crying and his wife got up.

“She went to the sitting room from where I thought she was going to warm the baby’s milk but before I knew it, she grabbed me and cut off my genitals before fleeing with money,” Pastor Kawubanya said at Kamuli General Hospital on Monday.

“My neighbours rushed me here for medical attention and my manhood is now no more,” he told his caretaker.

When this reporter visited him on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Kawubanya, who had undergone surgery at the same hospital, said: “It is time to heal physically, emotionally, spiritually, and take the latest episode like any accident where one loses a leg or hand.”

He says he has to take full responsibility and give hope to his children, especially the four-month-old baby who was abandoned by his fugitive wife.

The baby is currently under the care of a paternal aunt and has since become the only good news he wants to hear and feel better.

Ms Susan Namuganza

Mr Kawubanya’s employer, the Kamuli District Education Office, which is under Kamuli District Local Government, has reportedly assured him of sick leave with full pay until he recovers as part of his healing process.

“I look forward to the day I get back to my class, but appreciate the (Kamuli) District Local Government who have kept on checking and giving me assurance of the safety of my job,” he said.

He also commended the hospital staff for saving his life and taking extra interest in providing an enabling healing environment that changed his mind to self-acceptance.

Mr Isaac Elvis Daaki an official from Mama Africa, an NGO based in Buyende and Kamuli Districts, said if it was the man who had battered or cut off the woman’s breast, women rights activists would be everywhere, but now that a man has been abused by a woman, no one is taking it up.

Busoga North Police Spokesperson, Michael Kasadha, however, said a police manhunt for Ms Namuganza is underway for her to answer charges of attempted murder and robbery of cash.

The victim’s sister-in-law, Monica Swaga, said throughout the couple’s 16-year-old marriage which was capped with a wedding, they sired four children, with the eldest being in Senior Four, and the youngest being the four-month-old baby.

Ms Namuganza has been a bursar and co-director of the school where parents accuse her of being “rude and arrogant” towards them.