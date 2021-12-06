This file photo obtained by Daily Monitor shows Trinity Nakisuyi Nabirye Zabeela who was murdered a few days after she went missing on September 30, 2021. PHOTO/COURTESY

Pastor, wife confess to killing four-year-old girl for sacrifice

By  Denis Edema

What you need to know:

  • The couple later led detectives to Wanyange Village on the shores of Lake Victoria where Nabirye’s skull was recovered- and then to a sugarcane plantation in Kakira where her decomposed torso was found.

Policein Jinja City say “a pastor and his wifehave confessed to killing their landlord's four-year-old girl and led detectives to two separate locations where her remains were recovered at the weekend.”

