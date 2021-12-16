Patients stranded as doctors shun Mulago sickle cell unit

Patients are stranded at Mulago National Referral Hospital after a nurse at the Sickle Cell Clinic and Acute Care Unit Thursday sent them away because doctors did not show up due to the ongoing industrial action.

A nurse who preferred to speak on condition of anonymity due to protocol restrictions, said: "Many doctors have not been coming but it became worse yesterday when police arrested doctors. We had one doctor who worked the whole of last week alone but today he didn't come. I tried to call him but his number is off. We only have one doctor who is handling those who are severely sick. We are asking those who are not very sick to come back next year," she said.

Mr Paul Kizito, a resident of Gayaza, said he had brought his 12-year-old daughter who is a stickler for medical review.

"They were analyzing her blood sample yesterday and the doctor had asked me to come back today. But when I came this morning, there was no one. A nurse had told us to wait until around midday for a doctor but none of them came," he told this reporter.

"Now the nurse has said the doctor will not come. I will try again next week," he said at around midday before leaving the hospital.

Doctors released from detention

The development comes hours after police last evening released 30 doctors who were arrested while marching to present a petition to the Speaker of Parliament on unresolved issues concerning their ongoing industrial action.

Police authorities said the doctors were arrested and detained at the central police station in Kampala for “a few hours” for holding unlawful assembly and illegal procession.

However, the doctors told this reporter that they were arrested at 1pm and released at 6pm.

Those who were arrested include Dr Samuel Oledo, the president of Uganda Medical Association (UMA), the leader of medical interns, pre-interns and other members of the UMA.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said the doctors who were arrested yesterday were released on police bond after recording their statements.

“Investigations are still ongoing as they will be reporting back to the police station on the days that have been designated on the terms of their release on bond. Three other intern doctors who reached Parliament were also arrested but we have informed parliamentary police, which has also given them a police bond,” he said.

The medics were arrested a few hours after addressing journalists at Mulago in Kampala over the ongoing industrial action.

Warning

Dr Oledo at the media briefing warned that if their issues are not addressed, members of the association would withdraw all emergency care being offered to patients as doctors continue with the industrial action.

“If they touch any of the interns at places of residence, then we shall withdraw emergency services with immediate effect. And if they dare touch any NEC member, we shall withdraw emergency services. This is going to be a week of implementation of the minimum deliverables by the government. If we’re taken for a ride, we shall engage gear four, which is the mother of all industrial action that we’ve promised this country if these things are not done,” Dr Oledo told journalists in Kampala.

In the December 10 letter, Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director general of health services, ordered the striking interns to vacate the hospitals in one week to pave way for new interns that will join next year.

But Dr Oledo said the ministry’s failure to rescind its decision about medical interns will lead to legal action.

“The rescinding of those orders by the Ministry of Health and the director-general if not done will culminate in the addressing of this issue and other related matters through courts of law,” he said.