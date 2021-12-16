Patients stranded as doctors shun Mulago sickle cell unit

Patients stranded at Mulago National Referral Hospital after a nurse at the Sickle Unit sent them away because doctors didn't show up due to the ongoing industrial action.PHOTOS/ TONNY ABET

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • There are about 1,403 medical interns working in 42 hospitals across the country, according to the Federation for Uganda Medical Interns (FUMI). 
  • FUMI is composed of medical doctors, dental surgeons, pharmacists, graduate nurses and midwives who are fully graduated cadres. 

Patients are stranded at Mulago National Referral Hospital after a nurse at the Sickle Cell Clinic and Acute Care Unit Thursday sent them away because doctors did not show up due to the ongoing industrial action.

