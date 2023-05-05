Patients stranded as floods cut off Kasese health centre

On Tuesday and Wednesday, patients at Karusandara Health Centre III in Karusandara Sub-county, Kasese District, were left stranded after River Mubuku burst banks and floods cut off the road leading to the facility.

The patients, who use the road from Mubuku Town to Karusandara, on Wednesday could not access the facility due to flood water and the majority were seen returning home.

Ms Moreen Mbambu, a midwife at the facility, said on Wednesday afternoon, activities at the facility were paralysed due to floods that had reached the facility compound.

“Patients who were supposed to visit the facility on Wednesday did not turn up; even those that had been admitted and were discharged could not go home,” she said.

Ms Mbambu a said they normally attend to about 20 expectant mothers for antenatal care services daily but said on Tuesday and Wednesday, none of them came because they had nowhere to pass.

“We also get more than 30 other patients who come to our facility seeking other medical services but these did not come and we are getting worried if the situation persists, we may lose patients in communities,” she said on Wednesday.

The facility has 10 health workers but on Wednesday, only one staff (Mbambu) managed to attend to only admitted patients while other staff, who live away from the facility, could not make it due to floods.

Mrs Mary Kamukama, a mother from Kibuga Village who on Wednesday wanted to take her child for treatment at the facility, said she was forced to stay at home due to floods.

“I could not risk my life and that of my 10-month-old baby by crossing a flooded road that I am going to the facility. My child had a high fever last night (Tuesday) and I wanted him to be diagnosed but I had no option but to remain home,” she said.

In a space of one week, Kasese District has lost five people to floods and mudslides after some rivers and other small streams burst their banks.

The district chairperson, Mr Eliphazi Muhindi Bukombi, said the flooded road to the health facility has been under construction but said when rains stop, the contractor will complete the works.

“The road to Karusandara has been worked on but not yet handed over to the district by the contractor. The contractor will be able to work diligently and complete works when rains stop, we shall engage the Ministry of Works because the situation in Karusandara is alarming,” he said.

Mr Brian Loyit, a resident, said since heavy rains started last month, most roads in the area are now impassable.

“You can’t get out of your house because floods are everywhere, vehicles and motorcycles have nowhere to pass and for sure if we get a sick person now, saving the life can be hard. Some people have even run away from their homes,” he said.

BACKGROUND