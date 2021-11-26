Prime

Patients with cataracts are not disabled, says Dr Atwine

Admits. Health ministry Permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwine. File photo

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

Dr Atwine  made the remarks yesterday  at the Ministry of Health offices while receiving  donated eye equipment worth 100,000 Euros (about Shs400million), from Light for the World, a global disability and development organisation

The Ministry of Health permanent secretary, Dr Diana Atwine, has disagreed with the idea of calling cataracts, a clouding of the eye’s lens resulting in blurry vision, as a form of disability.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.