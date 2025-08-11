Patients with NCDs overwhelm health facilities in Bugisu region





Several health facilities in the Bugisu Sub-region are struggling to manage the high number of patients battling various non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

In Namisindwa District, health workers reported a lack of equipment for screening non-communicable diseases. Mr Geoffrey Kitutu, a health worker at Magale Hans Health Centre III, said diabetes and blood pressure are the most prevalent, but they lack machines to take tests.

“In a day, we can receive 15 patients who are screened for diabetes, blood pressure, but most of the patients are left without treatment and are referred to Mbale for tests or private facilities, which charge highly,” Mr Kitutu said.

Mr Benard Musibala, a health worker at Nabitsikhi Health Centre III in Namisindwa, said NCDs are the major cause of death among the elderly in the district. He said they receive high numbers of patients and also lack testing equipment.

“The government’s support that these health centres are getting is not enough to handle the high numbers of patients with these diseases,” Mr Musibala said.

Dr Burhan Mugega, the officer-in-charge of Bubutu Health Centre IV, said the trend of NCDs, specifically blood pressure and diabetes in the district, is on the rise. “In the previous years, we had very low cases of diseases like high blood pressure and diabetes. But now we can see that the increase is abnormal,” he said.

Mr Mugega said most of the people visit the health facilities when the complications are at their worst stage. “Because of the high prevalence, the medicines and equipment that are delivered at the health facilities are exhausted before the next delivery,” he said.

Mr Mugega also warned health workers against prescribing medicines to patients with diabetes and high blood pressure before taking the necessary tests, as it may worsen the conditions.

Mr Peter Soita, a health worker at Bumoni Health Centre III, said in a day, he attends to more than seven patients battling high blood pressure and diabetes.

“Some of these patients are not known because we don’t have testing equipment for blood pressure and diabetes,” he said.

In Mbale District, a mini health camp that was held in Namawanga, Lukhonje Sub-county, organised by the Ministry of Health under the emergency services on July 6, more than 400 people were screened for different NCDs.

In Mbale District, because of the high numbers of patients with such complications, Dr Moses Namakwa, a health worker at Busiu Health Centre IV, said they have instituted a weekly clinic for NCDs “During a weekly clinic for NCDs, we register over 40 clients every week,” he said.

Ms Grace Nelima, 70, a retired health worker and resident of Buwakhanywinywi II in Mbale, said: “Some people don’t have money to take tests requested by health workers when they go there.”

Mr Petunia Kituyi, 80, suffering from high blood pressure, said: “When we were growing, these diseases, like pressure and diabetes, were not common. We rarely witnessed local people suffering from them, but now they have engulfed us at old age and we are suffering.”

Mr George Sakwa, a resident of Buwambwa Sub-county in Namisindwa, said between 2021 and 2024, he lost most of his childhood friends to high blood pressure and diabetes, among other NCDs.

Mr Ofwono Opondo, who is aspiring to become the ruling National Resistance Movement party flagbearer for representative of older persons in eastern region in Parliament, said there is a need for free medical care for older persons.

“The older person should receive subsidised or free medication—similar to how the government supports HIV/Aids patients, immunisation of children, and maternal care,” he said.