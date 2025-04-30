PAU urges journalists to protect Uganda’s oil sector

The Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) has urged journalists to protect the country’s interests in the oil and gas sector. Speaking at the finalists’ dinner for Makerere University’s Bachelor of Journalism and Communication Class of 2026, celebrated on April 19, the Director of Legal and Corporate Affairs at PAU, Mr Ali Ssekatawa, urged the students to protect the country’s interests in the oil and gas sector. He said Uganda is at the heart of a global energy shift marked by climate debates and development goals, preparing to become a significant oil and gas producer.

Critiquing what he described as “woke climate politics,” Mr Ssekatawa argued that such movements, though rooted in environmental concerns, ignore the realities of nations like Uganda, seeking to shame, stall, or sabotage its oil and gas ambitions under the pretext of climate protection. “You must not be pawns in a global debate that ignores African voices,” Mr Ssekatawa, who delivered the keynote address, urged. Citing the #StopEACOP campaign, he questioned why Uganda, contributing less than 0.1 percent of global emissions, should be denied progress when industrialised nations are responsible for 97 percent of global emissions. He described the campaign as a foreign-funded effort driven by external interests.

According to Mr Ssekatawa, Uganda’s oil and gas sector has created more than 15,000 jobs, with 89 percent held by Ugandans. He said contracts worth more than $2.1 billion have been awarded to local companies. He highlighted developments such as oil roads, a second international airport, industrial parks, refineries, and a digital backbone enabled by the EACOP line.

He further noted the potential annual savings of $2 billion by refining crude oil domestically. “Your pens, cameras, and microphones will be powerful tools in shaping how this story is told,” he said, urging graduates to inform, contextualise, question, and avoid foreign narratives. “This is what development looks like. This is what national interest demands,” he added. Nation Media Group-Uganda Managing Director Susan Nsibirwa, who was the guest of honour at the event, stressed the need to create opportunities in a disrupted media landscape. “You can create that opportunity for yourself. Journalism is the most flexible course,” she said.

She challenged the students to make the most of their time at the university to leave a lasting impression. “What have you done with those four years at the university? What do you want to be known for?” she asked.

Mr Peter Kaujju, the head of communications at Umeme Ltd, urged graduates to be storytellers who “tell to change the environment that you live in.” He advised them to put out clear messages, build good networks, and be authentic. “I have been in this section for over 16 years, but my journey started very humbly,” he said, emphasising the value of internships and early opportunities.

Mr Kenneth Agutamba, Country Manager for Reputation and Corporate Communication at Stanbic Bank Uganda, called for the evolution from traditional journalism to content creation. “Don’t allow anyone to restrict what happens in your mind,” he said. Dr Fred Kakooza, representing the Department of Journalism and Communication, praised the graduates’ initiative in organising the dinner, saying, “This shows you’re ready for the world.” He highlighted new programmes like the Master’s in Journalism and Media Studies, signalling the department’s growth and innovation.

Mr Andrew Lubinga Semakula, representing journalism students, thanked God for the milestone, saying, “There is zero doubt that the four-year period has been productive.” He credited lecturers for equipping students with skills, noting, “Many of us came totally empty but here we are leaving filled with enormous skills and knowledge.” Mr Lubinga urged students to uphold values, fight misinformation and disinformation, embrace technologies, and maintain teamwork, citing the functionalist theory over conflict theory.

Ms Joan Alesi, representing communication students, offered support to continuing students, saying, “Lean on us. Ask us anything. Grab every chance to learn, connect, and grow.” She proposed collaboration with Ndejje, Uganda Christian, and Nkumba universities to elevate the field, envisioning shared ideas, programmes, and stories for national progress. “Let’s make collaboration our legacy, for ourselves and the country we love,” she said. Vowing to carry the communication torch with honour, she promised to foster dialogue, share inclusive stories, and advocate for fairness.



