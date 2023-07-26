Paul Bakyenga, the Archbishop who touched many hearts

On July 23, people from the Catholic community worldwide and Ugandans gathered at Nyamitanga hill in Mbarara City to bid farewell to Mbarara's first and longest-serving Archbishop, Paul Kamuza Bakyenga.

Archbishop Bakyenga, 79, passed away at Nsambya Hospital in Kampala on July 18 while undergoing routine medical checkups. His death was mourned by the Catholic Church, especially the Archdiocese of Mbarara, where he had served diligently.

Since the announcement of his passing by the Archbishop of Mbarara, Lambert Bainomugisha, and the Uganda Episcopal Conference, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral Nyamitanga became a hive of activities.

Thirteen masses, 12 held at Nyamitanga and one at Lubaga Cathedral in Kampala, were organised to pray for the prelate's soul.

Archbishop Bakyenga retired from his pastoral work on April 25, 2020.

Born in Bumbaire village, Igara County, Bushenyi district, on June 30, 1944, to Mr Seperiano Kamuza and Ms Maria Gakibayo, he grew up in a humble background.

Bakyenga’s nephew Mr Bernard Kakuhikire said in his childhood the late prelate liked a game of throwing stones, grazing animals, milking cows and doing other household chores.

“They had two cows but he liked milking, grazing and playing games and he was always jolly,” he fondly recalls.

The Archbishop Bakyenga grew up admiring seminarians because of the way they dressed which inspired him to like them despite being in a family dominated by Anglicans.

“He started his education from a church school and he used to walk about six kilometers from home to school where he passed by Kitabi Seminary and he used to admire seminarians because of the way they dressed and they would allow them to touch tennis balls and gave them some gifts,” Mr Kakuhikire said.

According to Kakuhikire, Archbishop Bakyenga’s grandfather was not baptized and his father was the only catholic in their extended family.

“90 percent of our relatives are Anglicans. There were only two people who were Catholics,” he said.

He remembers how in Junior Secondary, Archbishop Bakyenga walked on foot with a wooden suitcase from Bushenyi through Buhweju to Ibanda without shoes and when he reached Buhweju, a priest saw his legs were swollen and gave him shoes to help him reach Ibanda.

Mr Kahukire describes the late Archbishop as a man with a big heart who in his life helped many people despite their religion, tribe and where they came from.

“He did not want riches and he did not have a lot of money. He has not only been my uncle but a good friend. We used to lend money to each other. He welcomed everyone despite who you are and he would tell politicians to serve people,” he said.

His niece, Ms Geraldine Bitwababo describes her late uncle as an intelligent man who was generous and helped many people to live happy lives.

“He was my mentor who taught me many things and believed in me. He was very intelligent and very generous in that he would be in need of something but when you also needed it, he would give it to you,” she said.

Archbishop Bakyenga will be remembered for his generosity and big heart, helping people of all religions, tribes, and backgrounds.

Those who knew him say he was a man who believed in education and encouraged many, especially girls, to acquire skills for a better future. Throughout his life, he narrated stories from his childhood, inspiring others with his journey from humble beginnings to becoming a renowned preacher.

As Archbishop of Mbarara, he played a significant role in increasing the number of priests in the archdiocese.

His leadership extended beyond the church, and he was involved in numerous projects for the development of his nation.

Archbishop Lambert Bainomugisha described the late prelate as a shepherd who tirelessly served God's people with zeal and dedication, spreading the good news to all corners of the world.

The late Archbishop Paul Kamuza Bakyenga was buried inside Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral Nyamitanga, beside the first Bishop of Mbarara, François-Xavier Lacoursière.

Biography

Born on June 30, 1944, in Bushenyi district, Archbishop Bakyenga spent most of his childhood in Bumbaire before moving to Ngoma Village in Kagongo division, Sheema district, in 1963. He received his education at various schools and seminaries before studying in Scotland and becoming a priest.

He studied at Ibaare Primary School in Bushenyi from 1952 -1957. In 1958 to 1960, he joined Ibanda Preparatory Seminary before joining St. Francis Xavier Kitabi Seminary from 1961 to 1964. In 1966, he joined Katigondo Seminary in Masaka for philosophy but did not finish his studies there.

In 1967, Bishop Jean-Marie Ogez the then Bishop of the diocese of Mbarara sent him to St. Andrews College in Scotland. After successful completion of his studies, Bakyenga was ordained priest by Bishop Kakubi on July 11, 1971 at Mushanga Parish. After his ordination, he was appointed Chaplain of Ntare School for two years.

He was Rector of Kitabi Minor Seminary from 1973- 1974.

In 1974 he joined Biblical Institute of Gregorian University in Rome and was awarded a Licentiate Degree in Sacred Scripture in 1978 before being appointed Chancellor and Pastoral Coordinator for Mbarara Diocese from 1979 to 1982.

He taught New Testament studies at Ggaba National Seminary between 1982 and 1984. Thereafter he became the Rector at the same Seminary from 1985 to 1989.

On March 6, 1989 Pope John Paul II appointed him as the bishop before officially being announced as the bishop of Mbarara on April 1, 1989 by Bishop John Baptist Kakubi.

On June 24, 1989, he was ordained bishop Co-adjutor for Mbarara Diocese at Kakyeka stadium in Mbarara.

On November 23, 1991, he was appointed Bishop of Mbarara Diocese and installed on December 7, 1991.

On January 2, 1999, His Holiness Pope John Paul II appointed him the first Archbishop of Mbarara with the suffragan dioceses of Kabale, Kasese, Fort Portal and Hoima. He was installed as the first Archbishop of Mbarara on July 11, 1999.

Throughout his tenure, he actively contributed to the growth and development of the archdiocese, leading to the promotion of Mbarara to a metropolitan archdiocese.

He held four leadership positions at the same time including, Chairman of the Association of Member Episcopal Conferences of Eastern Africa (AMECEA) from 2002 to 2008, Chairman of Uganda Episcopal Conference (2002 -2006), Chancellor of Uganda Martyrs University Nkozi, and Catholic University of Eastern Africa.

In the Uganda Episcopal Conference, he held several positions including chairman of the Seminary and Priestly Formation Commission from 1990 to 1998 after which he became Chairman for Health Commission and Vice Chairman of Uganda Episcopal Conference concurrently from 1998 to 2002.

He was a life member of the Board of Trustees for the Bible Society of Uganda, and vice chairman of the Social Communications Commission and member of the Health Commission of the Uganda Episcopal Commission.

He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Centenary Bank from 1998 and retired in 2016.

Other Bishops of Mbarara

• Bishop François-Xavier Lacoursière, Missionaries of Africa (from 25 March 1953 - 20 April 1956)

• Bishop Jean-Marie Gaëtan Ogez, Missionaries of Africa (from 11 December 1956 - 25 November 1968)

• Bishop John Baptist Kakubi (26 June 1969 - 23 November 1991)

• Bishop Paul Kamuza Bakyenga (23 November 1991 – 2 January 1999)

Archbishops of Mbarara

• Archbishop Paul Kamuza Bakyenga (2 January 1999 – 25 April 2020) when Mbarara was promoted to a metropolitan archdiocese.