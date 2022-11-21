Pay ex-UPTC pensioners directly - AG

The Attorney General (AG), Mr Kiryowa Kiwanuka, has counseled that the government should not be drawn into prior arrangements entered between the ex-Uganda Posts and Telecommunications Corporation (UPTC) staff and their lawyers on securing their retirement benefits.

In a November 16 advisory to the ICT ministry Permanent Secretary, Dr Aminah Zawedde, Mr Kiwanuka, as the government’s chief legal adviser, opined: “Lawyers are at liberty to enforce their agreements with the beneficiaries without involving government since we were never privy to the same.”

The letter is also copied to the ICT minister, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, and Justice minister Norbet Mao.

The lawyers led by Mr Bernard Mweteise, who successfully represented the former UPTC employees in the back-to-back suits against the government over non-payment of gratuity, had been pushing the ICT ministry to pay the money amounting to Shs270b on their bank account[s] and they would in turn wire the cash to the respective claimants.

About 785 claimants have so far signed consent agreements with the lawyers to recover their terminal and retirement benefits from the government.

In the agreements, the claimants agreed that the lawyers deduct 20 percent as administrative costs incurred during legal battles to secure the payments. Daily Monitor revealed last week how the modus of payment had entangled officials in the ICT ministry, the Office of the Attorney General, lawyers representing the claimants, and lobbyists.

Mr Kiwanuka’s deputy, Mr Jackson Kafuuzi, had previously issued three dissonant advisories to the effect stoking confusion on the matter.

In his correspondence last Wednesday, Mr Kiwanuka said: “As such, this is to finally advise that payment should be made to the listed pensioners as verified by the Office of the Auditor General.”

“Government should not get involved in enforcing any agreements that may have been executed between the lawyers representing the beneficiaries and the eligible pensioners,” he noted, adding: “I hope this will finally put this matter to rest.”

UPTC was established 1977 as the sole operator of Uganda’s telecommunication services, following the collapse of the first East African Community, previously integrated under the East African Posts and Telecommunications Corporation.

The corporation remained active until 1997 when it was unbundled as part of the Bretton Woods neo-liberalists’ Structural Adjustment Programmes, which included market liberalisation and privatisation of all state enterprises. It was split into Post Bank Ltd, Posta Uganda, Uganda Telecom Limited (UTL), as a telecommunications operator, and Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), as the industry regulator.

Cash constrains

UPTC employees who were permanent and pensionable were transferred to the successor companies in 1998 while others were laid off. Those whose services were transferred were given pension certificates to claim their pensions from the staff pension scheme, the Uganda Communications Employees Contributory Pension Scheme, but owing to cash flow constraints, the government defaulted on the payments.

A section of dissatisfied employees dragged UPTC’s successor companies, which fall under the ICT ministry, to court seeking various remedies.

The case oscillated from the High Court to the Court of Appeal, until the final judgment was made in June 2018, instructing the successor companies to pay the staff pensions, costs and interest.

CABINET POSITION