Pay special attention to the boy child - Archbishop Kaziimba

The Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Uganda, Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, has urged parents, educators, and community leaders to actively mentor the boy child. He emphasised that without proper guidance, boys risk growing up without a clear sense of direction, leading to issues such as school dropouts, substance abuse, and negative behaviours.

Archbishop Kaziimba made these remarks on Friday at Uganda Christian University, Mukono during the 25th graduation ceremony, where 1,189 students received degrees, diplomas, master’s degrees, and PhDs across various disciplines.

"The boy child faces unique challenges, including social pressure, shifting gender dynamics, and the impact of technology and media," he said. "By investing in their growth, we lay the foundation for a more just, compassionate, and equitable society. Through mentorship, we ensure they grow into responsible, confident, and empathetic leaders who will be capable of supporting our girls."

He noted that mentorship is vital in today’s society, where many boys lack strong, positive role models. "This provides them with the opportunity to learn essential values such as responsibility, respect, discipline, and emotional intelligence. Mentorship helps them navigate life's challenges and develop a strong sense of purpose."

The Archbishop added that a good mentor can offer advice, share experiences, and model the behaviors that lead to successful and meaningful lives.

The Vice Chancellor of UCU, Prof Aaron Mushengyezi, stated that UCU has equipped graduates with the skills to be problem solvers rather than part of the problem.

"UCU graduates are known for their uniqueness in the marketplace, excelling ethically and maintaining good interpersonal relations at work," he said.

Prof Alfred Olwa, Chairperson of the University Council, advised graduates to be creative and innovative with the skills they have gained at UCU to thrive in today’s world. "May you find light in darkness, hope in despair, and love in hatred," he added.