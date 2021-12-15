Prime

Payment of road user fees for buses, taxis starts in January

Passengers board a taxi in the New Taxi Park in Kampala on August 13, 2020. The payment of new road user fees for all passenger service vehicles will start in January.  PHOTO/FILE

By  Amos Ngwomoya

What you need to know:

  • KCCA says all operators have welcomed the user fees structure, and  stakeholders have been sensitised.

The government has revealed that payment of new road user fees for all passenger service vehicles will start in January.

