PDM beneficiaries divert cash to other activities

A section of Parish Development Model (PDM) beneficiaries in Kalangala District did not invest the cash in the poverty-eradicating businesses they indicated when they applied for the programme.

Some of the beneficiaries said they used the money to solve issues they were facing at the time such as paying school fees and clearing loans, while others left the parishes without starting any business.

This, leaders said, has raised concern about whether such beneficiaries will be able to pay back the money.

Ms Eva Kobusingye, a resident of Mweena Village in Kalangala Town Council, said she received Shs1m PDM funds which she planned to invest in a tomato growing business but instead used it to pay school fees for her children.

“By the time I received the PDM money, it was time to take the children back to school. I had no money, so I had to use the PDM cash to solve that problem,” she said in an interview on Wednesday.

Ms Kendres Tumushabe, another resident of Mweena Village, said she too received Shs1m which she used to pay school fees. She had originally planned to invest it in a piggery project.

Statistics from Kalangala Ward B PDM Sacco in Kalangala Town Council show that of the 100 residents that received PDM cash at Mweena Landing Site, only five have set up businesses while eight migrated to other parishes.

Mr Julian Muwonge, the secretary of Kalangala Ward B PDM Sacco, said many youth used the money to clear loans.

“Most of them first settled their loans with money lenders and had nothing to invest. Others invested in piggery but ended up losing everything due to bad business management skills,” he said.

“We are worried that most of the money might not be returned,” he added.

Leaders in Kalangala also revealed that the first batch of beneficiaries received the money during the President’s visit to the area in May 2023, making them believe that it was a token from the head of state.

Ms Eva Kwesiga, the Kalangala Resident District Commissioner, said close to 50 percent of the beneficiaries in Kalangala Town Council did not invest the PDM money wisely.

“…during our parish visits we discovered that at least 50 percent used the money well, especially in Kalangala Ward B. We believe those ones can be role models for the rest,” she said.

Ms Kwesiga, however, said they have intensified monitoring visits to different parishes to ensure all beneficiaries put the money to good use.

“We have information that some beneficiaries received less money after parish chiefs illegally deducted it under the guise of helping them be part of the programme, which is outright extortion. We are monitoring all parishes closely and I believe we shall get better results,” she said.

Mr Cyprian Kavuma, the District commercial officer, said some beneficiaries received cash through the Wendi App but it is not reflected in their system.

“We realised it and informed them, however, we got feedback that they are making technological changes to see that such errors are rectified,” he said.

