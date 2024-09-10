PDM: Bukomansimbi LCII chairperson held over extortion

A Local Council official in Bukamansimbi District has been arrested on the directive of the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) on allegations of soliciting bribes from beneficiaries of PDM funds.

Mr Baker Male, the LCII Chairperson at Kisiita Parish in Butenga Subcounty was on September 9 arrested after a section of the PDM funds beneficiaries raised the matter before the Bokomansimbi RDC, Mr Fred Pax Kalema.

Mr Male in collusion with other officials reportedly withhold beneficiary's National Identity Cards and their mobile phones and only releases the property when a beneficiary agrees to have Shs100,000 as first installment of Shs1m.

“A new policy requires that you surrender the ID and mobile phone to the officials because they are in charge of initiating the funds withdraw from the respective accounts of the beneficiaries,” Ms Juliet Nassuna, a complainant who allegedly received Shs100,000 out of the Shs1m indicated on her mobile phone told the RDC.

Ms Nassuna further said that a man identified as Mr Emmanuel Kwata intimidated her into receiving the Shs100,000 as first installment with threats that if she (Nassuna) failed to accept the Shs100,000, she would miss out on the balance.

Mr Charles Kanyamihingo, another victim of the PDM fraud told the RDC that Mr Baker Male and his colleague, Emmanuel Kwata who is still at large gave him 100,000 instead of 1million.

When the RDC was led to a place where the officials were reportedly conducting the fraudulent act, the suspects had reportedly shared the money but found a list of beneficiaries indicating that all had received Shs1m and not Shs100,000.

But Mr Male defended his action of asking for the National Identity cards for purposes of processing the money and not soliciting bribes as alleged by a section of the beneficiaries.

“Your actions are illegal. Anybody who solicits money in the name of processing PDM funds will be arrested,” the RDC said shortly before Male got arrested.