PDM cash: Three Kikuube govt officials arrested over extortion

Three Kikuube District officials are in custody at Kabwooya Police station, accused of extorting money from people seeking to benefit from the Parish Development Model (PDM).



Detained officials are parish chiefs Godfrey Katungi, Lawrence Baguma and Charles Kusemererwa, a community facilitator under the Development Response to Displacement Impacts Project in Kabwoya Sub-county.



The officials were arrested during a public dialogue organized by the office of the Inspector General of Government (IGG) at Kabwoya Sub-county headquarters on Friday.

They were arrested on the orders of the deputy IGG Dr Patricia Achan, following complaints from locals who say the accused charged between Shs100, 000 and 250,000 from each intended PDM beneficiary.

“Why should money be extorted from the PDM beneficiaries yet government fully facilitated the implementers? This is corruption and action must be taken to penalize the culprits. I will not allow this to happen and as IGG we are going to follow all the cases in Kikuube for justice to prevail,” said Dr Achan.



Recently, several officials in districts Kagadi, Kiryandongo, Masindi and Hoima have been arrested for extorting money from PDM beneficiaries.

Dr Achan says the Ombudsman is actively investigating individuals, including those that have created ghost accounts.

She added: “Our offices have received numerous complaints from the public about the rampant sale of jobs in Kikuube and we have taken the matter up. Detectives are on ground and soon action will be taken.”

Speaking at the same gathering, Kikuube District Chief Administrative Officer (CA0) Edward Musingye condemned alleged extortionist.

“I’m happy that some district officials have been arrested over extortion and my intention is to recover the stolen money from the culprits,” he observed.

Kikuube Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Amlan Tumusiime vowed to continue crackdowns targeting corrupt officials.

President Museveni launched PDM as a poverty alleviation program. However, the initial years of the government initiative have been plagued by scandals involving senior government officials in different parts of the country.