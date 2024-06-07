PDM, Emyooga funds to become poor Ugandans’ banks-Museveni

Government programmes on poverty alleviation, such as Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga will become poor Ugandans’ banks, able to lend at 12 percent or less after 24 months, according to President Museveni.

In his State of the Nation Address at Kololo ceremonial grounds on June 6, President Museveni said: “I have already directed the Minister of Finance to cap the interest rates chargeable by money lenders.”

According to the president the inflation rate in Uganda is 3 percent.

“Why should the commercial banks charge 20 percent interest?” he asked.

Experts say high interest rates continue to be a stumbling block to access to finances by many prospective local investors.

In his address, Mr Museveni went to ask: “How about the money lenders charging 36 percent or more? “This is pure extortion,” he said.

Mr Museveni said one of the sources of corruption is the fundraising drives mainly by the opportunistic politicians, ever anxious to please parts of their electorate, by pledging money to the fund-raising drives yet they don’t have it.

“We are due to meet to resolve this diversion. Uganda’s economy and society are moving forward, the mistakes by some actors notwithstanding. The foreigners interfering in our internal affairs are not a threat at all,” he said.

Adding: “I have written a piece, I will share it with the Ugandans on that. The real threat to Africa’s progress has been internal weaknesses, such as undermining the private sector; Amin, expelling the Asians, Nakivubo announcements, wrong concept of Army building, sectarianism, and corruption.”

President Museveni said the government has provided grants or soft loans for wealth creators to use in joining these sectors in case they do not have their own capital. These funds are through schemes like OWC, NAADS, PMA, Entandikwa, Parish Development Model, Emyooga, the Youth Fund, and the Women Fund, GROW Money.

“These funds are, mainly, for low-income people. The actors that are more empowered should borrow from the UDB for agriculture, manufacturing, and some of the services, such as tourism. All we have said above is targeted to enable us to create prosperity for ourselves through wealth creation,” h said.

According to him, the correct philosophy, ideology, and strategy of the NRM have enabled the economy and society of Uganda to go through five phases since 1986 when he came to power. He outlined the phases as; the minimum economic recovery phase of restoring aspects of the small, colonial enclave money economy of the 3Cs and 3Ts (cotton, coffee, copper, tea, tobacco and tourism); Expanding that enclave with the more production of coffee, tea.

The diversification of the enclave economy by commercializing the production of bananas, cassava, milk, fruits, palm oil, cocoa, fish, beef; adding value to some of the raw–materials such as cotton, fruits, milk, tea, timber, sugar, The knowledge economy, through the production of vaccines, the automobile industry, etc.

"These measures have enabled the economy to grow from $ 1.5 billion in 1986 to now $ 55 billion by the forex exchange method and $180.29 billion by the PPP method. With $1.182 per capita, Uganda has entered the lower middle income status," he said.

Despite progress that Uganda has achieved, President Museveni said there are still some trade barriers in the EAC.

“These are really roadblocks to our prosperity. All the East Africans should work to remove these bottlenecks by fully implementing the common market protocols, the Customs Union protocols, so that the fragmented markets of Africa become one market.”

Mr Museven further urged East Africans to insist on full free trade in the EAC area and, eventually, in the whole Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA), stressing that this is the second task of the Ugandan wealth creators - the struggle for the complete free trade in the common market of EAC and Africa.

Beyond the EAC, Mr Museveni said the COMESA area is buying goods and services worth $2.157 billion from Uganda.