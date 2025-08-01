PDM: Masaka feels the chill as Museveni skips region

Local leaders in the Greater Masaka area have expressed disappointment after President Museveni concluded his nationwide tour assessing the progress of the Parish Development Model (PDM) without visiting their sub-region.

The leaders said that after touring other parts of central Uganda (Buganda region), the President was expected to wind up his assessment in Masaka—a key agricultural area where the majority of residents grow coffee, bananas, and passion fruits.

At a rally held at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on July 20, Mr Museveni announced that he had concluded his national PDM and wealth creation tour.

Launched in February 2022, PDM is the government’s flagship programme aimed at transitioning 39 percent of Ugandans still outside the money economy into productive enterprise.

Mr Sowedi Yusuf Mayanja, a veteran National Resistance Movement (NRM) cadre and district councillor representing the elderly in Kalungu District, said they had high hopes of engaging with the President.

“When he [President Museveni] visited Mpigi, Butambala, and Gomba, we thought his next destination would be the Masaka sub-region,” Mr Mayanja said during an interview on July 29, addding: “But instead, he went to Greater Mukono. It’s not fair to leave out Masaka. We are significant to the economy because of our comparative advantage in agriculture. We thought we could ask him to prioritise irrigation and other key issues affecting farmers.”

He also noted that the region had many other concerns requiring the President’s attention.

“For example, he pledged to tarmac the Villa Maria–Gomba Road over three decades ago. We thought this was an opportunity, especially as elders, to remind him. We also wanted to lobby for the Uganda Land Fund to help our people who are facing evictions from ancestral land—just like it was done in Bunyoro, where the government bought land for victims of land grabbing,” he said.

Rakai District Chairperson Samuel Kaggwa Ssekamwa said the sub-region could have gained significantly from the President’s visit, as seen in other parts of the country.

“I don’t believe we are completely sidelined. I am sure he will come during the campaign period, now that it’s clear he will hold the NRM flag for the presidency,” Mr Ssekamwa said.

Mr Willy Lugoloobi, the former Kalangala District chairperson and the current NRM flag bearer, said many islanders were left disappointed when news broke that the President had concluded his wealth creation tours.

“People here have concerns over how PDM is being handled and hoped to raise them directly with the President. They believe face-to-face engagement could resolve their issues,” he said.

Mr Lugoloobi added that presidential visits often pressure government ministries and agencies to act more decisively on poverty alleviation.

“Whenever the President is coming, all offices linked to PDM or other poverty alleviation programmes rush to fulfil their duties. That’s when targeted beneficiaries actually begin to benefit. His presence forces accountability—officials must explain why they are in the system yet haven’t delivered any funding,” he said.

He cautioned that without direct pressure, some officials treat PDM as just another routine government programme.

During his recent visit to Greater Mpigi (including Gomba, Butambala, and Mpigi), President Museveni ordered investigations into corruption allegations in district service commissions. Several officials, including Mr Martin Ssejemba, the Mpigi District chairperson, were arrested and are currently battling cases in court.

Similar situations have occurred in Mukono and Jinja. However, Mr Kasibante Kibabirire, a former mayor of Masaka Municipality and now the executive director of the Masaka Anti-Corruption Coalition, questioned the effectiveness of the President’s interventions.

“Perhaps we missed his [Museveni’s] visit in that context, but even where he has gone, he has not addressed the root causes of corruption—such as salary disparities, weak commitment, and the lack of independence in anti-corruption agencies,” he argued.

When the State Minister for Youth, Mr Balamu Bagarugahara, visited Masaka in June, Ms Teopista Mbabazi, the Deputy Resident City Commissioner for Kimaanya-Kabonera Municipality, voiced concern over the poor performance of some projects under the Youth Livelihood Programme, Uganda Women Empowerment Programme (UWEP), and PDM.

She questioned what would happen to the implementers if the President visited during his PDM tours. Mr Sadam Kiggundu, a district councillor for Rakai Town Council and a National Unity Platform (NUP) youth mobiliser, said the region did not lose much from the President’s absence.

“What have we gained from his previous visits? It’s been over 20 years since he promised to work on the Lumbugu–Rakai–Lyantonde road, among others. Has anything been done?” he asked.

“I think he avoided Masaka Sub-region because he has no answers regarding the dwindling coffee prices, yet our area is one of the top coffee producers.”

For more than three decades, President Museveni’s government has made several pledges to the Masaka people, many of which remain unfulfilled.

These include the construction of an industrial park—where he laid a foundation stone in Bukakkata 10 years ago—along with fruit and glass manufacturing plants, and a ferry to connect Kasensero to Nangoma Island. However, the government has improved the road network within Masaka City under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) programme. It has also constructed two new multibillion-shilling markets and is currently reconstructing the Masaka–Kyotera–Mutukula highway.

Mr Sandor Walusimbi, the President’s press secretary, said the President had already visited the Masaka sub-region during the first phase of the PDM tours in May 2023.

“The tours ended with Kampala as the final zone, according to the pre-set programme. Masaka, including the islands of Kalangala, was covered in May 2023. The President could not revisit the same area, given other pressing national priorities,” he said.

However, Mr Swaibu Makumbi Sulambaaya, a Masaka-based health rights activist, disputed the claim that PDM projects in the region had been inspected.

“What we saw was a visit to cooperative societies and large-scale farmers. That had nothing to do with PDM. How can Masaka be deprived of such an important opportunity?” he asked.

He highlighted persistent issues such as corruption in health facilities and district service commissions, which he believes the President could have addressed.

“I believe those close to the President, with selfish interests, deliberately discourage him from visiting areas like Masaka, where people are suffering from such challenges,” he said.