PDM money not for buying alcohol - Matia Kasaija

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija has warned beneficiaries of the Parish Development Model (PDM) funds against squandering the money on alcohol and non-productive ventures, saying the initiative is designed to lift households out of poverty, not fund leisure.

Speaking at a Business and Entrepreneurial Skills Training organised by Enterprise Uganda in Karuguuza Town, Kibaale District, on September 20, Mr Kasaija stressed that PDM funds must be invested in enterprises such as coffee farming, livestock rearing, and poultry, which can generate wealth and transform families.

“We gave you this money to make money, not to waste it,” Mr Kasaija said. “Some of you eat, drink your beer, and think life is fine. No. Eating and drinking alone is not enough. This money is meant to help you build good houses, educate your children, take your wives to hospital when they are sick, and live better lives,” he added.

He further that some beneficiaries in his constituency had already misused the funds.

“I heard of a man who got PDM money and simply went away to drink, instead of investing it productively,” he said.

“That is unacceptable. Whoever wastes this opportunity is wasting their family’s future,” he added.

The PDM, launched by government in 2022, is a flagship poverty-alleviation program aimed at moving 39% of Ugandan households still engaged in subsistence farming into the money economy. Under the model, each parish is given Shs100 million annually, disbursed through Savings and Credit Cooperative Societies (SACCOs), to fund household enterprises.

It is anchored on seven pillars, including production, infrastructure, financial inclusion, social services, and crucially, mindset change. By decentralising resources to the lowest administrative unit, government hopes to accelerate rural transformation and reduce inequality.

However, in its rollout, concerns have emerged about diversion and misuse of funds. Beneficiaries in some districts have been accused of spending money on weddings, feasts, or alcohol, undermining the program’s goals.

Kibaale’s PDM focal person Hassan Matovu acknowledged that misuse of funds had been a major challenge in the district.

“Government has supported Kibaale with Shs17.5 billion, reaching more than 17,500 beneficiaries,” Matovu said. “But some diverted money or treated it like a government handout. With this training, I am hopeful that beneficiaries will now use funds productively and create sustainable enterprises.”

Participants welcomed the skills training, promising to apply the lessons to avoid mistakes of the past.



