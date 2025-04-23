PDM scandal: Four arrested in Kiryandongo over fund fraud

Four people, including a town agent and Parish Development Model (PDM) SACCO leaders, have been arrested in Kiryandongo Town Council over the alleged theft of funds meant for community beneficiaries.

Those arrested are Juliet Katusabe, the town agent for Northern Ward; Ashiraf Aguliga, Chairperson of the Northern Ward SACCO; Atim Mary, a mobiliser; and Tumusime Edward, Chairperson of the Mukonogumu Cell SACCO.

The group is accused of fraudulently accessing PDM funds by using residents' personal details and mobile phones without consent.

One of the victims, Ms Oliva Katusiime from Runyanya Village, recounted how she was tricked into handing over her phone and national ID.

“Tumusime came to my home and told me someone was giving out Shs200,000 for free,” she said. “He asked for my original ID and a phone with a SIM card registered in my name, promising I would get the money in a week,” she explained to Monitor on Wednesday.

Katusiime said she was instructed to destroy the SIM card once the money was received, but she never saw any cash.

“After a week, nothing came. A month later, he returned my phone, but the SIM card was missing. I later discovered Shs1 million had been sent to my account and withdrawn without my knowledge. That’s when I reported it to the RDC’s office,” she added.

Town Council Clerk Lydia Tusabe confirmed the arrest of her staff member and strongly condemned the actions.

“I have received information that my town agent and SACCO leaders have been diverting PDM funds using beneficiaries’ particulars. This is criminal. I’ve warned my staff before, but they didn’t take me seriously. This arrest should serve as a deterrent,” she said.

Residents have also expressed outrage over the misuse of the government’s flagship anti-poverty program.

“It’s frustrating that the very people meant to fight poverty are the ones stealing from us,” said Mr Muhamad Musa, a resident of Northern Ward. “We haven’t seen the benefits of PDM because of these selfish officials.”

The Assistant Resident District Commissioner, Mr Samuel Mbabazi, vowed to prosecute those involved.

“We acted on public complaints and arrested the suspects. I will not allow anyone to tarnish the name of the NRM and the President,” he said. “PDM funds are for the poor. Those arrested will be taken to court.”