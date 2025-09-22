Pearl Business Park’s bid to accommodate URA offices fails

Pearl Business Park trading as Speke Hotel (1996) Ltd, a new high-rise commercial building on Yusuf Lule Road in Kampala, has had its Shs18b contract bid to accommodate extra offices for the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) cancelled. The deal was also intended to have sufficient car parking slots for URA staff.

The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Appeals Tribunal, in its June 30 ruling, held that the Administrative Review Committee of the URA erred when it considered unoffered parking slots in awarding the contract to Speke Hotel (1996) Ltd . “…The tribunal, however, noted that plots 7 & 9 Kitante Close (off-site) and plot 6 Kitante Close (off-site), which had 140 and 64 parking spaces, respectively, are not part of the premises at Pearl Business Park at Plot 1 Kira Road that Speke Hotel (1996) Ltd offered to the respondent for rent.

To that extent, the Administrative Review Committee and the accounting officer erred by considering unoffered premises. Issue no. 1 is resolved in the negative,” ruled the tribunal. It added: “The Administrative Review [Committee] decision of the respondent’s accounting officer (URA), dated May 29, 2025, is set aside. The contract award to Speke Hotel (1996) Ltd is set aside. The Best Evaluated Bidder Notice, dated May 14, 2025, is set aside,” ruled the tribunal led by Mr Nelson Nerima.

Background

Tribunal documents that this publication has seen show that URA initiated a procurement for the provision of office space for rent in Kampala Central Business Area, using the open domestic bidding method of procurement. On May 5, it received bids from three bidders, namely, TWED Property Development Ltd, Speke Hotel (1996) Ltd, and Apple Properties Ltd. TWED Property Development Ltd offered premises at Plot 16 Lourdel Road and Plot 18 Kyadondo Road, Kampala; while Speke Hotel (1996) Ltd offered premises at Pearl Business Park, Plot 1 Kira Road, Kampala; and Apple Properties Ltd offered premises at Plot 4, Block 1, Old Kampala.

The bid of Apple Properties Ltd was eliminated at preliminary evaluation due to failure to submit a valid audited financial report for 2023/2024, leaving bids of TWED Property Development Ltd and Speke Hotel (1996) Ltd . The duo bids proceeded to the detailed technical and financial evaluation stages. “Upon completing the evaluation process, the respondent (URA) issued a Best Evaluated Bidder Notice on May 12, 2025, indicating Speke Hotel (1996) Ltd as the Best Evaluated Bidder at a contract price of Shs18,756,194,400, VAT inclusive, for a three-year period,” read in part the ruling of the tribunal It continued: “The best evaluated bidder notice indicated that the applicant’s (Twed Property) bid was unsuccessful because it quoted a higher price than the best evaluated bidder.” But Twed Property, being dissatisfied with the procurement process, lodged an administrative review complaint to URA’s accounting officer on May 22.

Twed Property had alleged that contrary to the statement of requirements, the premises offered by Speke Hotel (1996) Ltd at Pearl Business Park did not have the required 312 parking slots plus a provision for up to 100 additional slots for walk-in clients.

Further, Twed Property alleged that according to a lease agreement obtained through a whistleblower, the best evaluated bidder had already allocated 440 parking slots in the premises to Total Energies EP Uganda, and yet, according to the approved building plans, the premises had 354 approved parking slots.

But URA’s Administrative Review Committee found that there was a total of 1,049 parking slots at plot 1 Kira Road, and plots 6, 7 & 9 Kitante Close (off-site). The Administrative Review Committee concluded that the bid of the best evaluated bidder was substantially responsive to the parking slots requirements and recommended dismissal of the complaint by Twed Property.

Further aggrieved by the decision of the URA’s Administrative Review Committee, Twed Property appealed to the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Appeals Tribunal for revision.

Twed Property complaint

In its complaint, Twed Property contended that URA erred in awarding the contract to Speke Hotel (1996) Ltd , which didn’t meet the requirements in the bidding document regarding the provision of parking space. It claimed that the statement of requirements in the bidding document required 312 parking slots and 100 additional slots for walk-in clients for URA. “The applicant (Twed Property) obtained information through a whistleblower that Total Energies EP Uganda entered into a five-year lease agreement with Speke Hotel (1996) Ltd with effect from July 1, 2025, in respect of Pearl Business Park. Under the lease agreement, Total Energies EP Uganda has been allocated 440 parking slots,” the documents state.

It adds: “The building plans for Pearl Business Park approved by Kampala Capital City Authority indicate that the only available parking slots on the premises are 96 on basement 1 and 103 on basement 2. The Administrative Review Committee’s finding that there are 1,049 parking slots at the premises does not match the plans approved by the Kampala Capital City Authority and the slots allocated to Total Energies EP Uganda.”

URA’s Evaluation Committee did not evaluate whether plots 6, 7, and 9 are within the 100-metre radius of the building, as required in the bidding document, with Plots 1, 6, 7, and 9 not being fit for use as car parking areas based on photographic evidence.

“The bid of the best evaluated bidder did not meet the parking space requirements specified in the bidding document. This was a material deviation that should have led to the disqualification of the best evaluated bidder’s bid,” the tribunal documents stated.

Defence by URA

URA, in its defence, filed on June 12 indicated that it awarded the contract to the best evaluated bidder ( Speke Hotel (1996) Ltd ) after it had duly met the requirements in the bidding document regarding the provision of parking space.

“Following a thorough review and a physical site inspection conducted by the Administrative Review Committee on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, it was re-established that the best evaluated bidder complied with and exceeded the mandatory parking requirements set out in the solicitation document,” URA defended its awarding to Speke Hotel (1996) Ltd .

It added: “The premises of the best evaluated bidder at Plot 1, Kira Road, Kampala, measure 6.204 hectares (approximately 15.326 acres), which is enough to fulfil the requirements of 412 parking slots of the respondent (URA) and the 440 parking slots of Total Energies EP Uganda.

The site visit conducted by the respondent established the parking facilities to be available at both the premises and within the 100-metre radius offered by the best evaluated bidder. The findings from the site visit provide irrefutable evidence that a total of 1,049 parking slots are available at the best evaluated bidder’s premises. This is more than double the minimum number of slots required under the solicitation document (412 slots).”

In its further defence, URA’s Administrative Review Committee claimed it established that the best evaluated bidder intended to use Plot 7 and 9 Kitante Close (off-site) and Plot 6 Kitante Close (off-site) for Total Energies EP Uganda parking slots.

“The lease agreement between the best evaluated bidder and Total Energies EP Uganda that the applicant wrongly relies on does not state that Total Energies EP Uganda should have its 440 parking slots at Plot 1, Kira Road, Kampala,” URA further stated.

Speke Hotel’s defence

In its defence of securing the contract, Speke Hotel (1996) Ltd argued that its bid was substantially responsive and compliant with the requirements of the bid document and was rightfully awarded the contract. It also claimed to have complied with the parking space requirements.

“There was no requirement for the parking slots to be physically demarcated at the time of bid submission since they are futuristic in nature and can only be submitted after contract signing and during contract execution,” Speke Hotel (1996) Ltd submitted.

“The certificate of title shows an area of 6.204 hectares or 15.6 acres, which is enough to accommodate the required parking lots. The parking slots for Total Energies EP Uganda are not tied to the building, whether by construction of its agreement or in fact,” it added.

URA’s loophole

The tribunal, in its findings, also held that URA didn’t carry out a post-evaluation exercise after Speke Hotel (1996) Ltd emerged as the winner of the contract, which was a very grave omission in the procurement process. “An evaluation leading to a best evaluated bidder is incomplete if there was no post-qualification. An award of contract is liable to be set aside if post-qualification was not conducted,” The tribunal ruled.

“In view of the powers of the tribunal discussed above, we do not accept the submission of the respondent (URA) that the issue of post qualification cannot be considered because it was not raised in the application for administrative review or the application before this tribunal, but was first raised in submissions,” the tribunal observed.



“The tribunal has a responsibility to review the entire procurement process and is not limited to the issues raised in the pleadings and the submissions, so long as the parties are heard. Post qualification is a mandatory requirement of the law,” it added. Other members of the tribunal were Geoffrey Nuwagira Kakira, Paul Kalumba, Charity Kyarisiima, and Titus Aomu.



