Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo attracts 150 exhibitors

Uganda attracted more than 150 exhibitors during the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) that took place last week.

This was revealed by Ms Lilly Ajarova, the chief executive officer of UTB, during this year’s four-day edition that was held at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala.

Ms Ajarova said the event attracted more than 150 exhibitors, including tourism boards and associations from the region to interact with our local suppliers for the benefit of tourism.

Mr Daudi Migereko, the chairperson of Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), said: “Interventions such as POATE will shine a light on the tourism opportunities available to the Uganda Tourism Board. All we need to do now, is to focus on three priority intervention and immediately start working on them in line with the available resources. Tourism infrastructure, domestic air transport and connectivity, ICT/Internet capacity, and regional tourism marketing,”

UTB is a government agency in charge of promoting Uganda as a preferred local and international destination. POATE is Uganda’s flagship tourism exposition that brings together local, regional and international exhibitors and buyers.

Uganda is a pristine tourism destination with a bevy of attractions that range from 10 national parks that are home to the big seven, namely lions, leopards, elephants, buffaloes, rhinos, gorillas, and chimpanzees.

Christened the Pearl of Africa, Uganda has unique, distinct and diverse cultures from 56 tribes whose lifestyle draws in tourists who are mesmerised by marriage ceremonies, culinary offers, architectural styles, language and more.

Uganda is also a birding paradise with 1,078 species, 41 endemics. More than 10 million migrant birds are estimated to fly into Uganda every year, thanks to its central location on the East African plateau and the varied vegetation patterns.

Directive

Following a presidential directives last week, the tourism sector received the government assurance on the refurbishment of the regional airports in close proximity to national parks and the coding of these airports recommended to avoid landing at Entebbe International airport.

Tourists will now be able to land in these attractions in their private jets.

Mr Migereko said: “UTB will work with the Ministry of Works and UCAA to ensure that the gateways to the destinations are quickly calibrated and the ease to these areas quickened.”

“Our local players including Bar Aviation, Aerolink and others shall complement road transport or provide a faster and more convenient alternative to the various tourism destinations in the country,” the chairman of UTB added.