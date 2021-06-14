Pedestrians stopped from crossing Jinja Bridge as police enforce travel ban

By Derick Kissa More by this Author

Police in Jinja City have intensified operations meant to enforce the presidential directive barning inter-district movements.

Several roadblocks have been mounted at the old and the new bridges in Jinja to stop all those non-essential workers from crossing to the neighbouring districts. Even pedestrians have not been spared.

Mr Morice Niyonzima, the acting Jinja District Police Commander said the operations will continue until the 42 days are over.

"We are not allowing vehicles from other districts to cross unless the occupants are an essential workers. There are those having clearances from RDCs but we are not accepting such clearances and we are confiscating them," he said adding that pedestrians with no work IDs are also not allowed to cross.

Mr Niyonzima also advised companies to try accommodating their essential workers to avoid inconveniences.

Mr Ibrahim Sewanyana, a taxi driver said that the government should have considered giving people food before they imposed restrictions.

Advertisement

"The government would first provide for us food before the restrictions, because most people work in Jinja but reside in Njeru. It is just the bridge that separates us but this is almost the same area," he said.

Mr Sam Makanika was stopped from accessing Jinja city while walking and called upon the president to clarify on that because the police are not doing it the right way.

"We are observing all the SOPs and we are wondering why they are refusing us to cross the bridge even when we are walkin. The president should come and rectify this because we are tired of this situation," he said.