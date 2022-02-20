Peeling the mask off new Orthodox Archbishop

He has been described as an outstanding theologian and an accomplished canonist of the Church.

Today, His Eminence Jeronymos Muzeeyi will once again soak in plaudits during his enthronement as the third archbishop of the Metropolis of Kampala.

It was probably something he scarcely imagined when he was born into a peasant family at Bulopa, Kamuli District, on March 18, 1962.

Metropolitan Muzeeyi was the first of Mr Augustinos Kakombe and Ms Agnes Biribawa’s four children.

He was raised in a devout Orthodox family.

The Orthodox Church, which Metropolitan Muzeeyi will now run the rule over, traces its roots in Uganda back to 1929. It was not, however, until 1946 that the Ugandan government recognised it.

Today’s enthronement brings the church its third Metropolitan after Theodoros Nankyama and Yonah Lwanga respectively.

Metropolitan Muzeeyi will oversee the church’s three administrative structures, including the Holy Metropolis of Kampala, the Holy Diocese of Gulu and the new Diocese of Jinja that will be headed by His Grace Bishop Silvester Kisitu. Metropolitan Muzeeyi will have his headquarters at St Nicholas Church, Namungoona, a Kampala City suburb.

Metropolitan Muzeeyi attained elementary level education at Kasaka Primary School. He then did his secondary and high school education at Chwa II Memorial College and Kololo Secondary School respectively from 1969 to 1984.

He was then enroled at the Orthodox Seminary in Nairobi, Kenya, where he worked briefly as a librarian in 1985.

Between 1986 and 1995, he studied at the University of Athens, School of Theology, Greece, where he pursued a Bachelors of Theology and a postgraduate course in Canon Law.



Metropolitan Muzeeyi was then ordained priest by His Grace Bishop Theodoros Kyrineos, the current Patriarch of Alexandria and all Africa.

Metropolitan Muzeeyi would go to serve as the vicar general of the Holy Archdiocese of Kampala and Uganda between 1996 and 1997.

He was then assigned to serve as vicar General in the Holy Diocese of Bukoba, Tanzania, between 1997 and 1999.

He was elected on December 11, 1999, to serve in the Holy Diocese of Bukoba, where he served until 2007. He was then elevated to the rank of a Metropolitan on November 23, 2007 to serve in the Holy Metropolis of Mwanza and Western Tanzania.

On January 12, 2022, he was elected by the Holy Synod of the Patriarchate of Alexandria and All Africa to be the Archbishop of the Holy Metropolis of Kampala.

He is remembered for his close service with the late Metropolitan Nankyama between 1996 and 1997 in the day-to-day running of the Metropolis. Upon the Metropolitan’s death, he successfully organised a two-week mourning period followed by a national burial ceremony.

At the helm of Mwanza Diocese from September 1997 to January 12, 2022, he contributed to the Mission, baptising more than 33,000 faithful and ordaining 40 priests.

Mr Dickson Kulumba, an orthodox and a journalist with the Vision Group, says Metropolitan Muzeeyi lodged a new church constitution in the ministry of Home Affairs of Tanzania.

“He also built a Church hospital in Bukoba, 10 health centres and seven clinics and also organised and promoted on a regular basis outreach medical missions to villages, which in the process saved hundreds of lives,” Kulumba says.

He also stood for the people, offering thousands of scholarships, setting up a national water drilling company with modern drilling machines aimed at taking safe and clean water to people in different villages through boreholes.

His Eminence Muzeeyi is fluent in Greek, English, Swahili, Luganda and Lusoga languages.

Fr Constantine Mbonabingi, the vicar general of the Metropolis of Kampala, describes Muzeeyi as a good leader.

“He preaches unity and encourages the traditional norms of our church and family values,” he says.



