Penalise reckless govt officials, Ecweru tells traffic police

The State minister for Works, Mr Musa Ecweru, has warned all ministers to respect the traffic rules and “stop the arrogance they exhibit on Uganda roads”.

Mr Ecweru ordered the police to stop such reckless ministers and book them for traffic offences as well as crack down on errant cyclists who ride on pavements and the wrong lanes.

While launching the National Road Safety Week in Kampala yesterday, Mr Ecweru said the rampant road crashes across the country can be avoided if the users maintain traffic discipline and respect the laws.

“Director traffic, you had become very hard and one day you even waved down my car and I told my driver to respect the law and the people implementing it. But now you have relaxed too much,” he said.

He added: “My advice to you [is that] the only people you may not stop are the President, the Vice President, the Speaker, and maybe the Prime Minister. The rest, wave them down. All these ministers you see them misbehaving, wave them down, book them and make it public because after all they will not remove you.”

According to the Traffic Act, only the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Speaker and Deputy Speaker, Chief Justice and Deputy Chief Justice, emergency cars plus a bullion van from the Central Bank have right of way.

Mr Ecweru said while Ugandan roads are designed to be driven on within the speed limit of 100km/h, many exceed this, even reaching speeds of 160km/h.

He said this is very dangerous and police must act on the errant drivers without mercy.

“And it is worst when you are called a minister, it must be 160km/h because you are very important. I am addressing this to my colleagues. I have said this even in Cabinet, we must be role models and lead by example. I must say this without any force of contradiction,” the junior minister said.





He added: “Gen Katumba Wamala is a very good example. I am not saying this because he is my immediate supervisor. Sometimes I am behind him and when I want to overtake, him, I remember the person ahead of me is a four-star general and if a four-star general can drive normally, who am I, an arrow boy, to over speed? If each one of us just observed the speed limit, we would reduce these crashes by over 50 percent.

“Can you imagine even these educated people, they keep on crashing their cars on obvious roads and keep on blaming the spirits on Masaka road? I have received a request in my office that I must facilitate the churches and all those who exorcise spirits to go and send away spirits on Masaka road. But I can tell you without fear or favour that these spirits will not go away if we don’t obey the rules.”

Mr Ecweru also warned boda boda cyclists against flouting the law, warning that they will not be spared.

He said Kampala has become a mess because cyclists do not respect the traffic rules, adding that there are cases where they ride on the pavements, in opposite direction against incoming traffic on the same lane, islands and other spots causing rampant crashes.

“Riders, we can do better, our city is in chaos and it is not the case in other cities and it is embarrassing. It has now reached a level where they now ride in opposite direction. This must stop with immediate effect, we cannot allow anarchy here,” he said.