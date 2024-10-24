People living with Spina Bifida appeal for access to essential medication

A section of individuals living with spina bifida has urged the Ministry of Health to include oxybate on the Essential Medicines and Health Supplies list for easier access.

Ms Merab Asiime, a Makerere University student living with spina bifida, highlighted the medication's scarcity in government health facilities during a meeting organised by the Ministry of Health and its partners in Kampala on Thursday.

"This medication is available at few places like Katalemwa, Cure Hospital in Mbale, Mulago, and CoRSU rehabilitation hospital in Entebbe. If it is included on the list of essential medicine, it will be easily accessed by thousands of people who need it," Ms Asiime said.

According to the Ministry of Health, out of 25 children born with congenital defects, at least 11 have spina bifida and hydrocephalus.

Ms Asiime also appealed to the government to relax taxes on diapers and mobility aids to make them affordable. People living with spina bifida cannot regulate their bladder or bowel and need diapers to stay clean and dry.

Responding to her concerns, Commissioner for Clinical Services Dr Rony Bahatungire said the Ministry would discuss with National Medical Stores to include oxybate on the essential medicines list.

Dr Bahatungire advised pregnant women to attend antenatal care immediately after discovering they are pregnant to minimize the risk of giving birth to children with spina bifida.

Dr Juliet Sekabunga, a neural surgeon at Mulago National Referral Hospital, explained that children born with spina bifida can undergo surgery to control urine, passing stool, and prevent infections.

"The neural tube formation happens before you realize you are pregnant. So, women should increase their folate intake at least six months, three months before pregnancy," Dr. Sekabunga advised.

Folate-rich foods include beans, peas, green vegetables, avocados, cabbages, and eggs.

Other predisposing factors include family history, anti-epilepsy drugs, and diabetes.