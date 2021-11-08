People’s Front for Transition launched in Kabale

Dr Kizza Besigye (C) during the launch of the PFT in Kabale District on November 7, 2021. PHOTO /ROBERT MUHEREZA

By  Robert Muhereza

The former president for the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Dr Kizza Besigye, yesterday launched the People’s Front for Transition (PFT) in Kabale District.
In his remarks,  Dr Besigye appealed to Ugandans to be united to gain enough strength to remove the ruling party from power without using guns.
“This is the strategy we should use to remove the sitting government. Get united to fight the current political crisis in Uganda before it swallows you,” Dr Besigye said.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.