People’s Front for Transition launched in Kabale

The former president for the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Dr Kizza Besigye, yesterday launched the People’s Front for Transition (PFT) in Kabale District.

In his remarks, Dr Besigye appealed to Ugandans to be united to gain enough strength to remove the ruling party from power without using guns.

“This is the strategy we should use to remove the sitting government. Get united to fight the current political crisis in Uganda before it swallows you,” Dr Besigye said.

The event happened without security disrupting it.

The Kabale Resident District Commissioner, Mr Godfrey Nyakahuma, said his security team declined to interfere with the meeting after establishing that Dr Besigye and his group had lost support in the area.

“Disrupting the meeting would give them sympathy support from the people in the area. Organising such a meeting without informing the district Covid-19 taskforce chairperson was their planned provocation, which we opted to ignore,” Mr Nyakahuma said.

Media coverage

The FDC party president, Mr Patrick Oboi Amuriat, said media stories that create a conflict between Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader and Dr Besigye are misleading Ugandans.

“Political parties under the PFT are not competing with each other but working as a team to liberate our country. Different political parties are urged to use their political strength to force political change in Uganda.

“PFT is not a new political party formed by Dr Besigye, but a united front to remove the sitting government,” Mr Oboi Amuriat said.

He also said Ugandans should reject a plan to have Lt Gen Muhoozi Keinerugaba as the next president of Uganda because Uganda is not a monarchy.