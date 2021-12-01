Peoples’ rights to worship should be respected, says medic

Dr Eva Mugisa, a pharmacist

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

  • Dr Eva Mugisa, a pharmacist reasoned that in medical practice, someone’s deity should be respected even during Covid-19 times or even at their death bed.

Governments should desist from restricting the freedoms of worship of their citizens, a senior medic has said.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.