Peoples’ rights to worship should be respected, says medic

Governments should desist from restricting the freedoms of worship of their citizens, a senior medic has said.

Dr Eva Mugisa, a pharmacist reasoned that in medical practice, someone’s deity should be respected even during Covid-19 times or even at their death bed.

“The Hippocratic Oath that we take as doctors, makes us take into people’s divinity and when this was not respected in observance of SOPs during Covid-19, it violated the concept of divinity. When this was not respected, I asked why,” Dr Mugisa said on Monday during the 8th virtual Town Hall meeting

Adding: “In basic medical training, if someone didn’t want a blood transfusion despite being on their death bed, or their belief systems don’t allow them to have a blood system or insulin derived from an animal that is considered unclean, they have the right to take their chances even if it can lead them to death.”

To buttress Dr Mugisa’s argument, Mr Sean Nelson, a legal counsel for Global Religious Freedom with ADF International, USA, said worshiping God is one of the most fundamental things, a human being can do to have that connection to their God.

“It’s in very limited scenarios that you can limit those rights. I think people gather and worship in church or mosque, even the International Criminal Court (ICC) ICC, regarding the right to worship, says its non-de-rogable right to be ignored even in an emergency.” counsel Sean said at the same virtual meeting.

“If you are allowing other activities that also attracts many gatherings but restrict one, what is the logic behind?” he asked.

The virtual meeting was about the continuous religious freedom concerns in Uganda over Covid-19 regulations.

Another panelist, Counsel Tendo Anne, questioned government on what criteria they use in order to label churches “super spreaders” of Covid-19.

“We still don’t have a scientific basis for this up to now. Actually, the President in his speech, kept on saying that places of worship are super spreaders but there is no scientific back up that places of worship are super spreaders,” counsel Tendo stated.

“Right now, I can go down town, a place which is extremely crowded with a kid and I will not be kicked out but I cannot go with the kid to church and an elderly person, which is hypocritical to say but also disproportionate in the way it is being implemented.” She added.