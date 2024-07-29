Persons with albinism seek special consideration in Uneb exams

Persons living with albinism in Kamuli District have asked Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) to avail special examination papers with larger fonts and avail their candidates with extra time when sitting the national assessment.

Albinism is a rare genetic condition that affects the amount of melanin the body produces, resulting in an extremely pale skin, eyes and hair.



Through one of their members, Mr Paul Kalali, the albinos made the demand on Friday during the commemoration of the International Albinism Day in Kamuli District, which was supported by the Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC).

“Aware that education is our only hope, we ask teachers to give us special sitting positions, allow us to dress in long clothes, and ask Uneb to print for us exams in larger fonts and give us extra time because of our sight problems and sensitivity to light,” Mr Kalali said.

According to Mr Kalali, special needs teachers are few and aren’t skilled enough.

The General Secretary Source of the Nile Union of Persons Living with Albinism, Mr John Mugangu, called for increased access to government programmes, protection and inclusion, saying they are “an endangered lot” surrounded by a lot of myths and rituals and need protection as a Special Interest Group.

“We need to be understood, helped to adapt to society and given due attention in schools.

People restrict us from eating fish, hunt us for rituals in search of riches and our girls are unsafe as people have a myth that sleeping with them leads to riches,” he said.

They also commended the government for scrapping taxes on their (sunscreen) lotions.

The EOC Principal Education and Training Officer, Ms Petua Babirye Isabirye, urged communities to protect, respect and live amicably with albinos instead of marginalising them.

She said: “The EOC is proud to be part of the inclusion agenda for the Persons Living with Albinism as they mark a decade of International Albinism Day. Our call is that we integrate, not discriminate against them in our communities and schools.”

The Kamuli Assistant Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr John Batambuze, urged albinos to believe in themselves and fight for their rights and spaces, pledging to stand by them in accessing government programmes, including Parish Development Model (PDM), among others.