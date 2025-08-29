Pesticides, imports threaten Uganda's beekeeping industry - experts

Experts have warned that the increasing use of pesticides, deforestation, and competition from imported honey has affected the beekeeping industry.

Ms Phiona Birungi, the program manager at The Uganda National Apiculture Development Organisation (TUNADO) recognised the impacts these challenges pose to the bee sector noting that; "This leaves a ripple effect on bee health and population, livelihood of beekeepers and consumers which in the long run affects the broader agricultural industry that relies on pollination."

She added; "We need to address these challenges through sensitising bee farmers on alternative methods of pest control, government regulation and enforcement on importation of harmful chemicals, and innovation."

During the 14th National Honey week - August 28 - 31 - in Kampala, Mr Bright Rwamirama, the State Minister for Animal Industry, said; "The government continues to support farmers in the apiculture sector in exploring opportunities for large scale farmers and partnerships to increase production and quality of honey among other products."

He also pointed out the need for farmers to be supported with climate smart initiatives that help farmers adapt and thrive.

Highlighting the importation of bee products especially honey that competes with the local market, Mr Rwamirama remarked, "We need to keep our standard and align our products with international standards."

Experts noted that deliberate efforts made on promoting agroforestry practices such as tree planting and preserving natural habitat which helps to restore bee foliage areas can go a long way in safeguarding the bee population in Uganda.



