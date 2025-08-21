New PET cancer centre set to transform diagnosis and care in Uganda

Uganda is on the verge of a breakthrough in cancer care as the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) expands into a state-of-the-art Positron Emission Tomography (PET) centre, a flagship facility that promises to revolutionise diagnosis and treatment outcomes at a time when the country faces a growing cancer burden.

The centre, being developed in phases, has already seen the first stage completed at a cost of Shs92 billion. The second phase, budgeted at Shs250 billion in the current financial year, is underway with Shs90 billion already released. An additional $15 million (about Shs58 billion) from the African Development Bank (ADB) has been secured to ensure completion within three years.

During a Wednesday tour of the construction works—which also include a new 350-patient capacity ward—UCI executive director Dr Jackson Orem said the PET centre will provide diagnostic capabilities currently unavailable anywhere in the region.

“At any one time, we have between 70,000 and 80,000 people living with cancer in Uganda, but survival remains very poor. Eighty percent of patients die within one year of diagnosis due to late detection,” Dr Orem noted. “This facility will enable earlier detection, which is critical for improving survival rates and treatment outcomes.”

Easing pressure on Kampala

The newly appointed UCI Board Chair, Ms Damali Nakanjako, said the PET centre forms part of a wider plan to decentralise cancer care and reduce congestion at the Kampala facility, which remains the country’s only centre offering free treatment.

“Cancer care should be accessible, affordable, and of the highest standard for every Ugandan,” Ms Nakanjako said. “Currently, patients travel from across the country and even neighbouring countries to Kampala, which has led to overcrowding. Some Ugandans are even forced to seek care abroad.”

To address this, the government is developing four regional cancer centres—in Gulu, Arua, Mbale, and Mbarara. Construction of the Gulu centre is already underway at a cost of €10 million (Shs41.5 billion), while the others will each cost about $13 million. These are expected to bring care closer to patients and ease the strain on UCI’s Mulago-based headquarters.

A growing health challenge

Cancer remains one of Uganda’s fastest-rising health challenges. According to UCI, the number of new cases diagnosed annually has risen from 27,000 to 40,000 in recent years, with cervical, breast, and prostate cancers the most common.

While new infrastructure is vital, Ms Nakanjako stressed the need to expand human resources to match the rising demand. “Recruitment of oncologists, oncology nurses, technicians, and counsellors will be prioritised to ensure patients receive both medical and psychosocial support,” she said.

The PET centre, combined with the regional expansion plan and increased staffing, represents a bold step forward in Uganda’s battle against cancer. If realised, it could transform cancer care from a story of late detection and overcrowded wards to one of timely diagnosis, accessible treatment, and improved survival for thousands of patients across the country.



