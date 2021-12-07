Petitioners challenge customary marriage Act 

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

  • The petitioners are also challenging the Marriage and Divorce law, which provides for the registration of marriage of a minor by a guardian using Form A

As the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence commence, several customary laws have been challenged before the Constitutional Court for allegedly being discriminatory in nature.
The petitioners, Mr Michael Aboneka and Mr Martins Kirya — both lawyers — contend that  contrary to the Constitution, the Customary Marriages Act provides for a different minimum age for a man (18) and a woman (16).

