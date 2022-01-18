Petitioners sue govt over hiked school fees

Schools reopened last week amid complaints that some were charging exorbitant fees. PHOTO / COURTESY

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

  • The petitioners also want Ms Museveni to regulate gender aspects and special needs education by issuing a deterrent legal framework against discrimination of pregnant girls and nursing mothers.

A group of petitioners have sought court’s intervention to compel the Minister of Education and Sports, Ms Janet Museveni, to rein in on the hiked school fees following the reopening of learning institutions last week after nearly two years of lockdown.

