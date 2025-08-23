PFF asks Kigezi residents to demand release of Besigye

Uganda’s newly formed People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) party has urged residents of the Kigezi sub-region to unite in calling for the release of Dr Kizza Besigye, a prominent opposition figure currently held in Luzira Prison.

Dr Michael Lulume Bayigga, PFF Vice Chairperson, made the appeal while addressing delegates at the Kigezi sub-region convention held in Kabale Municipality.

The event also saw the inauguration of members of the Federal State Assembly for the Kigezi region and the opening of the party’s new regional office.

“The people from Kigezi must raise one voice and demand for the release of their son Dr Kizza Besigye who is on remand together with many others, yet they are innocent. Every time you come across an NRM party member, demand for their release,” Dr Bayigga said.

Dr Besigye, a long-time critic of President Museveni’s government, was arrested in November last year in Nairobi, Kenya, alongside his aide Obeid Lutale. Both remain in custody.

Kiira Municipality MP and PFF Secretary-General Ibrahim Ssemujju Ibrahim Nganda called on Ugandans to unite against what he described as oppression.

Citing census figures, he said the country’s 45.9 million population is effectively controlled by “four people that include Museveni, his wife, son and brother Saleh.”

“Why do you allow four people to keep ruling us?” he asked, adding that the PFF was formed to consolidate political strength and challenge longstanding rule.

“If we do not unite our strength against them, even their grandchildren will start whipping us,” Ssemujju emphasized.

Dr Nicholas Kamara, Kabale Municipality MP and PFF Vice President for Western Uganda, criticized security personnel for limiting attendance at the convention.

He questioned why similar restrictions were not enforced during recent ruling party primaries, highlighting what he described as inconsistent treatment of opposition activities.

The PFF, launched earlier this year, is positioning itself as a platform for “clean leadership” and opposition unity, emphasizing inclusion and political participation across Uganda’s regions.

With Uganda facing mounting debates over governance and political freedoms, the call for Dr Besigye’s release has intensified local discussions about justice, electoral fairness, and opposition mobilization ahead of next year’s general elections.