PFF party rules out primaries for 2026 elections

Uganda’s new opposition party, the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), will not hold internal primaries to choose candidates for the 2026 general elections, instead opting for a hybrid system combining consensus and vetting, party officials said Monday.

Michael Kabaziguruka, chairperson of the PFF Electoral Commission, told reporters at the party’s weekly press briefing in Kampala that the tight timelines and lack of grassroots structures compelled the party to adapt.

“We have had to use a hybrid approach to one, seek consensus between aspirants and where it fails, the Party Electoral Commission will put together a vetting committee that will vet the aspirants and select the person that gives the party the best shot at winning,” he explained.

According to Kabaziguruka, vetting for parliamentary, district chairperson, and mayoral positions will be conducted at the party headquarters, while district-level positions will be vetted locally between August 4 and August 15.

Electoral supervisors have been appointed in each district, in consultation with the party’s national electoral body.

He added that disputes at the local level will be escalated to the party headquarters, and final appeals will be handled by the Council of Eminent Persons, which is the party’s top arbitration body.

Kabaziguruka explained that the party only received its official registration certificate on June 5, leaving little time to establish village-level structures.

Meanwhile, aspiring candidates continue to collect expression of interest forms ahead of the July 31 deadline.

One of them, Samuel Makhoha Mangeni, who is eyeing the Busia Municipality parliamentary seat, vowed to challenge “high taxes and poor services” if elected.

“For the last 10 years, we have had an NRM leadership that continues to do nothing... Working together under PFF, we will turn the municipality and the country into the hands of citizens,” Mangeni told Monitor on Monday.

That seat is currently held by Geoffrey Macho of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

In Mityana Municipality, PFF’s Dr David Kizza Martin urged voters to reject “job-seeking politicians” and instead support candidates focused on service.

In Sironko District, Sharif Makwasi, a recent defector from the Katonga based Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) after losing in the party primaries, declared that it was time “to capture the country” from the ruling NRM.

Meantime, Kabaziguruka also voiced concern over reported violence during the NRM primaries on July 17, in which at least over seven people were killed and more than 90 arrested in crime linked to the vote.

“I saw a former deputy Inspector General of Police being beaten... Jotham Taremwa, former Electoral Commission spokesperson, was battered by security forces. If this is happening within the NRM, what will they do to us?” he asked.

President Museveni has since condemned the violence, vote-rigging and bribery that marred the ruling party’s primaries.

“These are political and ideological crimes and must be condemned by all lovers of NRM and Uganda,” Museveni said in a Sunday statement.