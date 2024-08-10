Phaneroo at 10: More than a church ministry

Phaneroo Ministries International, one of Uganda’s most dynamic and rapidly growing Christian ministries, will mark a decade of spiritual impact today.

Founded in 2014 by Apostle Grace Lubega, Phaneroo has evolved from a small fellowship of believers into a movement that attracts thousands weekly. The ministry’s flagship event, the weekly Phaneroo Fellowship, is held every Thursday at the Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) showgrounds. Additionally, Sunday services take place in the UMA Multipurpose Hall in Lugogo, Kampala, becoming beacons of hope and inspiration for many.

Apostle Lubega and his team of pastors have been at the forefront of transforming lives and communities through powerful Gospel preaching, fervent worship, and community outreach initiatives. Although the fellowship predominantly attracts youth, it also features a children’s church (Next Gen) and a section for older persons above 50 years of age (Golden Fathers and Mothers).

The word ‘Phaneroo,’ derived from the Greek term ‘To make manifest’ or ‘bring to light,’ encapsulates the ministry’s mission. True to its name, Phaneroo has been instrumental in illuminating the Gospel for many. Over the past decade, the ministry has expanded its reach beyond Uganda’s borders, touching lives in various countries through online platforms and international missions.



Transformative teachings

Apostle Lubega’s teachings, celebrated for their depth, clear language, and practicality, have resonated with a wide audience, from students to professionals.

“His messages, emphasising faith, righteousness, and the identity of the believer, have gained popularity on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, TikTok, and Instagram. These teachings have empowered many to live victorious lives. Over the past decade, Apostle Lubega and, occasionally, his pastors have delivered nearly 500 sermons, including over 300 Sunday sermons,” Arthur Kyobe, one of his followers, says.

Phaneroo has organised various impactful events over the past decade.

These include six annual women’s conferences, titled ‘My Great Price,’ seven annual men’s conferences called ‘Men Gather,’ and two annual inter-school conferences for primary school learners, as well as two inter-university conferences for university students. Additionally, they have hosted a teacher’s conference, marrieds conferences, New Year celebrations, and numerous other gatherings.

Notable figures such as the Kenyan First Lady, Ms Racheal Ruto, renowned world preacher Cindy Trim, South African artiste Ntokozo Mbambo, and Nigerian stars Mercy Chinwo and Dunsin Oyekan have participated in these events. Testimonies of transformed lives are abundant. From healings and deliverance to restored relationships and financial breakthroughs, Phaneroo’s impact is clearly visible in the numerous testimonies shared by its members.



Beacon of hope

Phaneroo’s influence transcends spiritual boundaries, spilling over into meaningful community development initiatives. The ministry’s commitment to societal betterment is reflected in its diverse outreach projects, according to Kyobe.

Phaneroo actively engages in weekly prison visits, bringing hope and rehabilitation to inmates. The ministry’s compassion extends to street children, providing them with not only weekly meals but also invaluable educational support. In the impoverished sub-region of Karamoja, Phaneroo organises food and supply initiatives, delivering essential resources to those in dire need.

They also extend their support to cancer patients, ensuring that they do not face their battles alone. Further, Phaneroo supports pastors from various churches, facilitating unity and strength within the Christian community. Their social welfare programmes encompass a wide array of activities, including sporting events such as football, volleyball, and basketball, which foster community spirit and physical health.

Through medical camps, food distribution drives, and support for orphanages and schools, Phaneroo is making a tangible, positive impact on society. Their tireless efforts to uplift and serve the community underscore a profound commitment to living out their faith through action, embodying the true essence of compassion and service.



Toasting to a decade

To mark this significant milestone, Phaneroo has planned a series of events under the theme “A Decade of God’s grace.” The celebrations will include a special service on August 10 at the Phaneroo Grounds (slightly above the UMA showgrounds) in Naguru. Celebrated pastor Nathaniel Bassey is expected to grace the function. Other events have been street preaching, and ‘Yesu Yasasula’ for public transport, where Phaneero has paid for passengers at different stages around Kampala City.



Looking ahead

As Phaneroo celebrates this milestone, Apostle Lubega emphasises that this is just the beginning.

“The ministry is committed to continuing its mission of transforming lives and communities through the power of the Gospel. With plans to expand its outreach programmes and establish more branches, known as manifest centres, Phaneroo aims to impact even more lives in the future. Currently, there are more than 600 centres in the country and others globally that livestream services,” Apostle Lubega says.

“I demonstrate the things that I teach. After many years on the altar preaching the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ, I have never gotten used to this calling, and I don’t think I ever will. Every Thursday, I preach as if it were my first time. As you have seen, when I stand on the pulpit, I give my all. I have wept, laughed, and danced on the altar.”

For many, Phaneroo is more than just a ministry; it is a family and a place where hope is rekindled, and dreams are realised.



Cancer victory testimony

In 2022, Lydia Nantongo’s journey with cancer began inconspicuously, starting with an ear infection that resulted in the loss of hearing in her right ear. Despite enduring months of exhaustive testing, no definitive disease was identified.

Nantongo’s suffering, however, was unmistakably real: constant fatigue, relentless joint pain, debilitating muscle weakness, pervasive body aches, loss of bladder control, and erratic blood sugar levels.

A turning point came when she connected with Jane from Phaneroo and immersed herself in the transformative ‘Healing Chronicles’ sermons which she believes led to her healing.